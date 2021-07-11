Don’t just win elections, deliver to the people

Often times we hear politicians talk about winning elections. Others have gone to the extent of declaring to win at all costs. In fact, winning elections is a daily language among politicians competing for high office. Today everyone is claiming they will emerge victorious come August 12. Who can fault them! And why should anyone fault this attitude by any of these candidates seeking public? After all, competing for elective posts – positions – is the essence of democracy, multipartism.

However, we hear very little about what tangible things they will do after winning those elections.

And those who promised grandiose projects and other aspects in the previous polls – the 2016 presidential and general elections – are finding it extremely difficult to point at what they have done to improve the quality of life of fellow Zambians!

All socio-economic indicators are in the negative. Today the ruling PF can hardly talk about ‘more money in people’s pockets, lower taxes!’ If anything, there’s no money but more taxes and misery! There’s squalor. And people are rightly disillusioned with their government.

And The African Woman Foundation founder Joseph Moyo cautions that winning an election is not enough, but delivering through changing the fortunes of the poor.

“Those who aspire for leadership must be warned that winning elections is not enough, but delivering through changing the fortunes of the poor is. We have warned before that poverty is a threat to the security of any nation. Leadership should be all about capacitating people – changing the fortunes of the poor to a better life,” says Moyo.

We agree.

Even Africa Democratic Institute has noted that, “Efforts to enhance and strengthen democracy in Africa have been a continuous struggle for the past three decades. The transition from colonial rule to self-rule understandably, was focused more on the systems that should govern African countries post the colonialists. This journey towards good governance has often been criticised for its lack of tangible economic outputs. Good governance on its own is not enough; people need tangible benefits – it’s the bread and butter issues”.

People cannot eat a politician’s victory – it’s meaningless until or unless it leads to equity, justice and peace.

Winning an election alone should not be the end of everything – it is not meaningful achievement if nothing positive comes out for the masses. To the contrary, that victory should translate into good life for the voters. It means that those who form government have an opportunity to actualise their manifesto and fulfill their promises. Although it may not be possible to fulfill everything that is promised, it is possible to meet at least three quarters of those promises.

It is now time to look at the real issues affecting the people and provide solutions. For example, those who are producing, are they benefiting from their sweat? For those in formal employment, are they getting meaningful income to improve their livelihoods? Have those in informal employment been given incentives to develop themselves? What about the unemployed, are they receiving the necessary social services from the government? What social programmes is the government formulating for their welfare even though they are not employed? It is true that some people may not be employed yet they have skills. So, what is the government doing to develop their skills and eventually empower them?

These are some of the critical questions whoever wins the election should answer. They should form part of any government’s development agenda. It is not just about winning elections, no! Yes, you win those elections, then what?

Stewart Stafford warns that: “If politicians don’t care about the electorate and lie to them, they can’t expect the electorate to care back and vote them in. An election must be more than a search for honesty in a snake pit.”