UPND bemoans Lungu’s ‘failure’ to denounce violence

THE United Party for National Development says President Edgar Lungu must address people’s concerns before asking for patriotism.

In a statement yesterday, UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda said his party was disappointed with President Lungu’s failure to take advantage of the funeral of Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda to preach peace and denounce violence.

Batuke said Dr Kaunda was a man of peace and it would have been expected that as President Lungu addressed the nation at the funeral on Wednesday, he would have emphasised on the need to uphold the values that Zambia’s founding father stood for.

“To our disappointment, as on many occasions before, Mr Lungu failed to commit himself and his Patriotic Front (PF) to presiding over a peaceful country. Whilst we appreciate the fact that in his speech Mr Lungu called for patriotism among the Zambian people, our view is that the country is right now threatened with violence, which is likely to leave us more divided and brutalised than ever before,” Imenda said. “We are still pleading with President Lungu to be proactive and stop violence and tribalism which is, by and large, instigated and supported by the PF leadership and has left many citizens brutalised while some have died.”

He further said the UPND and its Alliance partners desired peaceful elections in which the electorate was free to make choices of who they want to govern them after August 12.

Imenda added that President Lungu, the entire PF leadership and “cadres in police uniform” were aware of how much their militia had destroyed the UPND Alliance’s campaign materials.

“We have reported these heinous acts but nothing has been done to redress the situation and yet the perpetrators of these crimes are known people. The UPND Alliance in partnership with the people of Zambia shall remain steadfast in defence of our homeland and restoration of dignity that has been lost under this PF regime. We are inspired by the self-determination of Dr Kaunda and his colleagues who relentlessly fought for the liberation of this beautiful country. At the height of the bloody struggle for our political independence, which left many freedom fighters dead, Dr Kaunda and his colleagues continued preaching a peaceful and non-violent approach,” he said.

Imenda recalled that Dr Kaunda and his colleagues demonstrated to all that a determined people with a shared vision could overcome any oppressive regime like that of the PF.

He further advised President Lungu that declaring April 28 a public holiday in honour of Dr Kaunda would not have any significant meaning if the country does not preach messages of peace and unity, and the values that he stood for.

“We remain indebted to all our freedom fighters and we pledge to honour them by restoring dignity among our people whilst creating a united, prosperous country devoid of violence, tribalism and other endemic vices,” said Imenda. “UPND Alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema is in a hurry to liberate this country from the PF oppressive regime and create a society in which all citizens are free to organise, demonstrate, picket, and engage one another without fear of being victimised. Vote for HH for real change.”