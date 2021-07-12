Kamba warns divisive Chongwe PF leadership

LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba has cautioned party members in Chongwe district against promoting divisions among themselves.

After conducting door-to-door campaigns in the district yesterday, Kamba who is also member of the ruling party’s central committee, said the district leadership was failing to perform despite having the best candidates at all levels.

“When the party has settled for a candidate, your job is to go to the people and sell that candidate. And you are there pretending as if everything here in Chongwe is okay. If it means dissolving this committee, I am going to tell the [secretary general] SG [Davies Mwila] to go ahead and replace you,” he warned the district executive. “You want to earn money from the elections, leaving the people behind! We are having challenges here in Chongwe because of your divisions. We are not going to condone this. You have never been in the campaigns since these campaigns started. And you are pretending ‘pa bwato, pa bwato’ meanwhile you are not doing what is right on the ground. You cannot compare yourselves with the leadership in Luangwa, the leadership in Rufunsa, those people work hard.”

He also warned them against playing with the party’s provincial leadership.

“All those on suspension will remain suspended until after elections because some of you are playing with the provincial leadership. I am not happy with the way you are conducting yourselves in Chongwe,” said Kamba.