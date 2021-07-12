Kapoche headman challenges PF candidate to tell people how he will address their problems

NYANJE village headman Limbikani Banda has called on Patriotic Front Kapoche parliamentary candidate Luckson Lungu to tell people how he will address the problems they are facing.

Speaking at Nyanje rocks ground, the traditional leader asked for a road map on how the problems people were facing would be dealt with.

He expressed confidence in Lungu because he had shown a heart for the people of the area for quite some time.

Lungu is a local businessman.

Banda urged Lungu never to stop helping the people.

“This honourable (Lungu) has love for us as we have seen from the past. My words are that never stop helping us now. Keep it up the way you have been helping us. Honourable we want to hear from you. Tell us what you have brought for us, tell us how you will keep us, assure us with all your heart without leaving anything, tell us so that we listen because we have suffered here,” Banda said.

Eastern Province PF presidential campaign manager Vincent Mwale said Lungu was the right candidate the Patriotic Front had adopted.

He further called on electorates to vote for President Edgar Lungu and other PF candidates if they want to see more development in Kapoche Constituency.

“This is the one who will work with the President so ensure that you vote for him and others so that the work of the President becomes easy. Once you vote like that you will see that boreholes will come, roads will be worked on…” Mwale said.

He also warned people against trusting the UPND saying the party does not mean well for Zambians.

Philemon Mwale claimed his party, MMD, had endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu because of his fruitful leadership.

“We the MMD after seeing that President Edgar Lungu is doing well, we saw there is no reason to remove him. Please imwe banthu Edgar Lungu tiyeni timusunge, tekangiwa kusunga a Rupiah Banda tiyeni tisabwelezepo (you people let’s keep Edgar Lungu, we failed to keep Rupiah Banda let’s not repeat that) you have never been to Dundumwezi, let’s not sell this nation, our children will be on fire,” Mwale said.

“We the MMD we have endorsed Edgar Lungu so that in 5 years we should benefit such as a tarmac up to here to the palace,” Mwale said.

He called on all MMD members who went to Felix Mutati and NDC to return and support President Lungu for a better Zambia.

And Patrick Teleka Chirwa said President Lungu’s works were visible.

“On 12th August you are going to decide your future. Edgar Lungu has been the president for nine years and his works are visibly seen. It’s up to you to decide. If we throw Edgar…even the Bible says the wise came from the East and if we are wise, why should we throw Edgar away?” Chirwa wondered. “I am not being tribal, Hakainde Hichilema is a Zambian, if he wins and Edgar loses, he will first work where he is coming from. God blessed us in Eastern Province as we have produced two presidents and five vice-presidents, so please don’t miss the target on 12th August.”

Masauso Tembo, who is the Sinda Constituency PF candidate claimed that every Zambian was looking good and smart because of President Lungu.

He said UPND claim that cooking oil was expensive.

Tembo said the UPND do not know that expensive cooking oil boosts the economy of the farmer who sells his crop at a good price.

“We are here to lobby votes for President Edgar Lungu. Edgar is our child. From Luangwa, there is nothing like you are a Nsenga, Chewa, Ngoni, Tumbuka, all of us here without looking at tribe, we want to embrace Edgar Lungu because tonse kuti tioneke bwino ni Edgar Lungu. If you won’t vote for Edgar the popularity of Kazungula won’t be there, fertiliser won’t come, social cash transfer for the old aged (sic) won’t be there. This is the ground for Edgar Lungu,” said Tembo.

Meanwhile, Lungu asked the people to judge him on 12th August based on the period they have been together.

“I have been with you since 2018 and I have been to your help in one way or the other, so it’s up to you to judge me. But if you vote for me, you will see greater things. Give me a vote. If I wronged you in any way, please forgive me,” said Lungu.