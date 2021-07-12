MICHO’S JOB ON THE LINE

MISFIRING Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s job is on the line as FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has called for an executive meeting immediately the team returns from the COSAFA tournament.

The meeting is aimed at addressing the team’s poor performance with particular attention to the technical bench.

Chipolopolo started the COSAFA title defence on a poor note, losing the two opening games to minnows Lesotho and eSwatini respectively.

This is despite fielding the most experienced team in the tournament, and this has invited the fury of supporters nationwide.

Kamanga yesterday said players’ attitude would also be scrutinised, adding that the executive was taking measures to ensure the team began September’s World Cup qualifiers with players and the technical bench that was totally committed.

“…we have called a meeting immediately the team returns to address the poor performance by the team, especially the technical bench and players’ attitude,” he told The Mast. “We are taking steps to ensure that we start the World Cup qualifiers with the right technical team, with only players willing to commit to the qualifiers and everyone is expected to pull in one direction.”

Kamanga said the nation wanted to see players who were committed to the national cause with every member of the team pulling in one direction.

Meanwhile, soccer lovers are up in arms against Micho after the national team suffered a second defeat at the COSAFA Cup to eSwatini on Saturday.

Fielding the strongest team at the tournament, the defending champions put up a similar lucklustre performance like in the first defeat to Lesotho last Thursday, even as Micho made five changes to the team that lost the first game.

Zambia had two glorious chances to score in the first half but both strikers Moses Phiri and Brian Mwila fumbled in front of goal when it was easier to score than to miss.

Eswatini, clear minnows, found the net and without the needed creativity and the cutting edge.

There was no way back for the Chipolopolo as they saw out a boring second half to remain bottom of group A with no point.

Supporters, young and old, took to social media to denounce the Serb calling for his dismissal with the “Micho must go” chorus while others questioned his team selection, particularly the omission of in-form Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga.

On his part, Micho admitted that his team did not do enough to win the match.

“We tried to do the best but if your best is not good enough…We did not give enough to football for football to reward us. Pressure is always there, it’s part of the job,” said Micho in his post-match comments.

Having lost to two outsiders, Zambia will now have to beat two best performing teams in the group, Botswana and hosts South Africa.