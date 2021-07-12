Moyo threatens to sue ‘docile’ HRC

THE Human Rights Commission has gone to sleep, they seem not to take note of violations against people who are living with disabilities, says Joseph Moyo.

And Alister Mbangweta, who is visually impaired, says Zambia has assented to a lot of international protocols but fails to implement them.

Briefing the media in Livingstone, Moyo who is the founder of The African Woman Foundation (TAWF) threatened to drag the Human Rights Commission (HRC) to court over its alleged failure to be proactive over issues of human rights violations.

“I am calling on the Human Rights Commission to protect our inalienable rights, which we cannot be given like a donation. Let them take action against the many violations against us people who are differently abled,” he urged. “I have always copied them my various complaints and legal actions against institutions, but they don’t seem to take note. They have gone to sleep. Let them be alive. Let them be visible and do their work failure to which I will be forced to take them to court.” Moyo said several public buildings especially banks do not have access ramps or parking spaces for people using wheelchair.

He said Zanaco and Atlasmara were forced to construct ramps after he took legal action against the banks.

Moyo said had the HRC been active and him not marginalised, he would have not taken legal action against the banks.

“I am a person with what is termed as Total Temporal Disability and confined to a wheel chair. People who are living with disabilities or those yet to be born with such need to access public buildings with dignity and respect,” he said. “But I found the HRC to be totally involved in the landscape of violations against people living with disabilities. ”

Moyo disclosed that on July 1 he wrote to the HRC director to complain about its lack of action against human rights abuses adding that the Commission in the Livingstone office acknowledged receipt of the letter on July 8 by one Albert Mwenya.

And Mbangweta said the HRC should not be docile.

He said he faced a lot of problems in accessing services at banks due to stairs.

Mbangweta said even churches do not have ramps.

He also said he faces a lot of stigma from the general public due to his condition.