Reverend Sumaili’s praise of Edgar, PF

THEY say power tends to corrupt but absolute power corrupts absolutely. This statement by Lord Acton holds true of political power in the hands of individuals who want everything to revolve around them, who want to be them and themselves alone. Such people abuse power to make themselves demigods. They use power and state instruments at their disposal to entrench themselves. And once they are entrenched, they are unwilling to give up power and want to do all they can to hold on power. The making of dictators is similar to this.
And we are not surprised when we hear Reverend Godfridah Sumaili urging Zambians to continue with the PF on the clearly mistaken belief that it has performed well. Good performance is a relative phrase in that only those on the side which is buttered, who in this case are very few, will rise to make such a proposition. Those in the majority who have to bear the brunt of the economy made poor by poor policies of those with the trappings of power will certainly frown at such suggestion.
And Sumaili says the Patriotic Front party looks at the plight of the poor, that it’s a pro-poor party.
“This is the reason you see all these programmes such as Social Cash Transfer. This country is good. Surely can you start saying that there is change! What change, from where? Us, we just want to continue with Edgar Chagwa Lungu. For the past five years President Lungu was building the country and now he is ready to put in place factories and create employment.”
Rev Sumaili reminded Zambians that PF was a party to go for.
“We are asking God to open the eyes of the Zambians, if something is not broken, can you start fixing it? Something is not broken and then they say ‘fix’, fix what? Something is okay, it is strong and it is getting stronger. So Patriotic Front is the party to go for,” said Rev Sumaili.
We understand Sumaili’s plea. She has tasted the power and it has done what it tends to do – to corrupt the reasoning. And it is within her right and those few others that they want to continue with Edgar Chagwa Lungu. After all it is Edgar who brought her to the table of plenty!
But it beats any reasonable mind that a reverend can speak like Sumaili is speaking. So for five years Edgar was building the country, now he is ready to build factories and create employment! What does this mean? Where’s Reverend Sumaili’s conscience? But we have observed, for some time now, that for one to be relevant to Edgar’s scheme of things, such party official or cadre has to undergo a metamorphosis! It has to be GIGO – garbage in, garbage out! We have never seen or heard Rev Sumaili condemn any of the PF’s evils. She is always quick to raise her religious voice when vice is committed by the opposition! She spent her time at the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs doing the PF’s bidding – highly impartial in her approach to fostering or application of national values and principles. Whatever those values and principles are! She is white where there’s black!
Which part of the country has Edgar built? Walk around any region of our homeland and see if you can attest to any building by Edgar and his men and women, if not the building of their personal pockets! The Lusaka decongestion project which came with flyovers and which the PF claims credit for was a donation by the generous people of India. And India made sure that Indians built those roads, erected streetlights and flyovers. But a people that is determined to change cannot be prevented from achieving their objective by sweet words like those coming from Sumaili’s lips. These are merely words because the imaginary building aside, Zambians are suffering. This is why the men and women in PF can rephrase Bible verses from “Give us our daily bread” to ‘our daily kandolo’!
Such only happens when one’s moral consciousness has escaped – it’s gone!
The performance of the PF in agriculture, which has for many years been one of the mainstays of the economy has been unimpressive. Small-scale, peasant farmers who prior to the PF’s advent received eight bags of fertiliser under the MMD now receive half and in some instances they cannot afford contributions to access the commodity. PF have driven Zambia to be the fourth hungriest nation. And one can have an audacity to say Edgar has been building Zambia!
In teaching respect for others, the Dalai Lama says, “By developing a sense of respect for others and a concern for their welfare, we reduce our own selfishness, which is the source of all problems, and enhance our sense of kindness, which is a natural source of goodness.”
