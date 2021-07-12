Teacher pleads for urgent investment in education

THERE is an urgent need to invest heavily in the education sector, says Remmy Kangwa.

In a statement yesterday, Kangwa, a teacher and entrepreneur, said education was one of the sectors most affected by the COVID-19 crisis owing to school closures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

He said it was clear that the current crisis had disproportionately affected the less educated.

Kangwa said against this backdrop, there was urgent need to invest heavily in education.

“Majority of the pupils and students come from places where there is no good internet but even if they have good internet access, many of them have failed to meet their school requirements…which hinder them from accessing classes online,” he said. “To make matters worse, many are poor who do not even have phones. Parents of these pupils and students have also been affected but schools haven’t adjusted in terms of fees [and] some people who were on sponsorships, sponsors have dropped their support to some of these children.”

He noted that the government had been receiving and requesting for help for the health sector while business owners had been donating oxygen cylinders, hand sanitisers and money, but this had not been seen in the ‘most affected’ education sector.

Kangwa regretted that network providers had also become expensive such that even if a student had a phone to access lessons, data would be a challenge to acquire.

He said it would help if the government considered investing more in education and he called on business owners to also help students who have been badly hit by the pandemic.

“If government just focuses on when the schools should open and when the schools should close without paying attention to what will enable them make it back to school, then we are killing our own growth. Many students today have dropped out of school. I have been to a number of institutions in the country and the administrations are complaining about the numbers of students and pupils dropping out of school due to lack of finances. At this point we can now request that the government balances the 2 sectors – health and education – every time they are talking about the most affected sectors,” he said.

Kangwa said while the current health crisis was not over, investments in education must be a priority to ensure that the economic crisis does not leave a lasting imprint on a generation of students who will be without education.

“I am writing as a teacher who understands the importance of education,” said Kangwa.