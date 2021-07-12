The rise of fake news and death of journalism in Zambia

[By Joseph Chirwa]

The media as a creature of the Constitution

The role of the mass media in a country’s democratic dispensation cannot be overemphasized. It is for this reason that the establishment of an independent and responsible media had been envisaged by our country’s founders and framers of the Constitution. For one to fully realise fundamental freedoms, liberties and rights under our country’s Bill of Rights, there must be an existence of a free media, for example, to enjoy the freedoms of conscience (Article 19) and expression (Article 20) among others. On the contrary, irresponsible and underhand practices by media houses may well impinge the enjoyment of a plethora of rights such as that of life through sowing of discord; privacy through illegal and unlawful practices such as phone tapping; and protection from discrimination through perpetuation of hate speech and sowing of discord, among others. That said, it must be noted that Article 50 of the Constitution recognises the place of the media, especially in the country’s electoral process for ease of dissemination of ideas and campaign messages.

The media as a fourth estate

The media is often referred to as the “fourth estate” to symbolise the media or the press as a part of society that has an indirect but key role in influencing the political system of a country. The doctrine emanates from European concept of the three estates of the realm – the clergy, the nobility and the commoners but more recently to imply the place of the media in providing ‘checks and balances’ to the three arms of government namely – the legislature (parliament and national assembly); the judicature (courts of law); and the executive (presidency, cabinet and public service). This place pits the media up on equal footing with the other three elected arms of government to ensure accountability to the electorate and governed and responsibility to the Constitution of the land. In the words of Thomas Carlyle, the media is so called because it should act as a watchdog of the constitution and as already enunciated it forms a vital part of democratic government. In this regard, the media should present a full, fair, and accurate account of the news. It should inform and educate the general public and it should cover a wide range of political opinions and positions accurately.

Regulation or deregulation?

The debate over regulation or deregulation has graced our country for a very long time. There are basically two sides to this debate and two parties to the same. On one side we have the government which has the mandate to safeguard national interest, national security and the realm at large. The government’s position is that the media cannot operate in abstract but within the subsect of national security, public interest and the existing laws. The government’s position is that the media cannot be trusted with self-regulation due to its tendencies of being reckless and irresponsible. The other side is occupied by the media itself. The media has complained over tight government regulation that it considers as detrimental to freedom of expression. The heavy hand of government through regulation has seen media houses closed or censured. It is the submission of most media practitioners and houses that government regulation through its watchdog (Independent Broadcasting Authority -IBA) is sometimes unnecessary and overboard. This said, the IBA has not spared media houses that have been seen to be irresponsible and abrogating the law or codes of conduct.

An apolitical media?

Is it possible to have an apolitical media? That is to say that one that is politically neutral? The answer is a big NO. This is so because in exercising the freedom of conscience and freedom of expression, the media and journalists are expected to take a political position. What is missing in this link is that most media houses and journalists have sacrificed the tenets of journalism at the altar of political positions. These are tenets of fairness, accuracy, fact-checking and giving the other party a chance to comment so that one has a well-balanced news item. The above journalistic ethos have been sacrificed mostly due to political expedience and this is what has given birth to sensationalism and the rise of fake news. What is the benefit of reporting that a former President has died even without fact-checking? At what expense to the profession do news editors promote such mercenary mindedness? Lies have been published in news items to the detriment of the victims of such irresponsible and unprofessional attitude and conduct.

The confidence and trust of the general public has been eroded and betrayed because of the appetite to sell news at the expense of truth. The papers nowadays either exaggerate or fabricate news in order to sell or gain subscribers. I complained to one media house about this behaviour and the result was me being blacklisted from coverage by that media house. What has become of us?

A profession in peril

In the words of His Excellency, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia: “I have observed glaring disregard for journalism ethos coupled with sustained political bias. Much as I understand that I am the current tenant of State House, and I am susceptible to criticism, I am appalled at the amount of effort put in by you the media in seeing conflict between my political rivals and I. Criticism is healthy in a democracy but surely those few politicians that are quoted on a daily basis are not the only Zambians who have voices. There are million voices out there with fair opinions who deserve to be heard. I, therefore, urge you not to be crusaders of conflict between political players but to provide a forum for public discourse and compromise.”

The above is not only peculiar to Zambia as most countries are victims of polarisation and conflict sowed by the media. For example, the famous Trumpian era under Donald J. Trump was fanned by the liberal media led by CNN. This led to conservative media to counter and the rest is history. The United States of America can no longer be regarded as it used to be.

Journalism as a profession and the media as an industry is in peril and headed for extinction due to self-inflicted wounds of bias, distrust, contempt and irresponsibility. Tighter regulations are even expected further world-over due to the status quo. At the pace we are moving we shall never see the light of the Freedom of Information Bill come into law. Not in this generation. To end with the words of President Lungu again: “You need to create a chasm between journalism and social media craze. This, no one can do apart from yourselves. Social media is for all; while journalism is for trained communicators. But if you allow all and sundry to masquerade as journalists, your profession will perish.” The coming of social media has meant individual citizens, themselves, passing content that they have no direct role in producing, and without verification. With social media we have seen that the truth is less important and the more exaggerated or inaccurate the communication is, the more it seems to attract readership. This is the tragedy that we face today. The puzzle is whether our citizens are susceptible to believing what has come to be known as fake news. As Walter Lippmann put it in 1920, “there can be no liberty for a community which lacks the information by which to detect lies. The question still stands; do our people believe everything they read on social media? If the answer is yes; then we need to find a way of educating them about how to detect lies in the information they come across; if not then we need to use the same platform to reply to the purveyors of fake news and call their bluff.”

The author is a legal consultant, lecturer of law and researcher. He is the author of “The Media in Zambia: Law and Practice”. Email him on counselchirwa@yahoo.com