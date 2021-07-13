Corruption has potential to decimate different sectors of economy, warns TI-Z

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia says corruption remains a very serious problem that has the potential to decimate different sectors of Zambia’s economy.

Sunday was the African Anti-corruption Day, a day proclaimed by the African Union (AU) in 2016.

This year’s commemoration was the fifth time of recognising the day.

The year’s theme is: “Regional Economic Communities: critical actors in the implementation of the African Union convention on preventing and combating corruption”.

In a statement, Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) executive director Maurice Nyambe said the potential impact of corruption could not be something Zambians can afford to take lightly in any way, shape or form.

He said TI-Z would like to use this year’s theme to reflect more on how Zambia has fared in implementing the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC).

Despite basic legislative parameters being in place, the overall picture as far as the fight against corruption goes in Zambia was a depressing one that shows a deteriorating situation, as seen by the country’s worsening score on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

Such legislative parameters in place include the anti-corruption Act, the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act; the public interest disclosure Act; the prohibition of money laundering Act, and the public finance management Act, among others.

Nyambe noted that the fact that Zambia’s score on the CPI has been declining in each of the last five years was a damning verdict on the government’s willpower and commitment to fight corruption, “a commitment which always seems to exist only on a rhetorical level with no real and practical interventions to decisively deal with the scourge.”

“According to Article 22(7) of the AUCPCC, governments should take swift action to report progress on the implementation of the convention. To our knowledge as TI-Z, the Zambian government has not given any real updates of how we are faring as a country in the implementation of the AUCPCC,” he said. “We therefore wish to challenge the government to use this year’s African Anti-Corruption Day to give an account of what progress Zambia has made in the fight against corruption beyond the rhetoric that we regularly hear from government officials.”

He further noted the AUCPCC’s provision for governments to create an enabling environment for civil society and the media to hold them accountable to the highest levels of transparency and accountability in the management of public affairs.

“In TI-Z’s view, the Zambian government has failed this litmus test in many respects as not only do they frown upon any civic actors demanding accountability from them – they also actively seek ways to reduce the space for such civic engagement to occur through the misapplication of pieces of legislation such as the public order Act,” Nyambe noted. “There is no doubt that corruption remains a very serious problem that has the potential to decimate different sectors of our economy and its potential impact is therefore not something we can afford to take lightly in any way, shape or form.”

He stressed TI-Z’s urging of the government to exhibit more seriousness when it comes to implementing conventions like the AUCPCC, and to use the occasion of the anti-corruption day to recalibrate Zambia’s anti-corruption efforts.