WE’VE INVESTED A LOT – KAMANGA

CHIPOLOPOLO will today look to turn the tables when they take on South Africa in their third game at the ongoing COSAFA tournament.

The defending champions has started poorly despite having a formidable team at the tournament.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says he hopes the technical bench reciprocate the full support the association has given them with good results.

In his weekly column yesterday, Kamanga said the association had noted the team’s poor start at the tournament.

“We have noted the poor start to their title defence and urge them to re-focus and represent our country honourably,’’ he said. ‘’They still have two more games to play, and the expectation is that the team can still salvage their campaign. On our part we have provided the team with everything they need to ensure that they succeed and expect that they reciprocate with good results.”

He added that FAZ expected the tournament to be used for creating a formidable team for the World Cup qualifiers that start this September.

“Our expectation is that the technical bench will use this tournament to gauge players that can be considered for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. We wish the team all the best in the final two group matches at the on-going Cosafa Cup,” added Kamanga.

Meanwhile, Kamanga said Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu’s move to the English Premiere League showed that Zambian players can make it in big leagues.

“This is creditworthy coming after Fashion Sakala was signed by Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers. Daka has moved to 2015-16 English Premiership champions Leicester while Mwepu is now on the books of Brighton & Hove Albion. Their destinations may not be the Mecca of football but speak of the possibilities of our players breaking new grounds with hard work,” said Kamanga. “Our last players to have broken into the English Premiership, albeit with little success, were Collins Mbesuma who had signed for Portsmouth in 2005 while Emmanuel Mayuka signed for Southampton in 2012. It did not exactly end in glory but re-opened the doors through which Fred Mwila senior and Emment Kapengwe had opened in 1967 when they signed for Aston Villa. It has always been the desire of my FAZ administration to see Zambians plying their trade in top leagues in Europe. We have invested a lot of effort in revamping grassroots football that we consider a nursery of talent.’’