Women in Kapoche’s Kamwaza ward bemoan lack of water

WOMEN in Kamwaza ward of Kapoche Constituency have bemoaned lack of clean and safe drinking water.

Speaking at a shallow well after an independent candidate Emmanuel Nkhoma visited the site on Friday, headwoman Kamkulekule Vestina Sakala revealed how the water challenge had affected them.

She said they even meet wild predators like hyenas as they search for water at night.

“Vuto ilikuno ni madzi, tavutika sitilugona yai ticezera pabwalo ufuna madzi. Tilukumana na fisi ngako ufuna madzi kuno kudambo. Tavutika ufika pothela (the problem which is here is water, we have suffered as we don’t sleep fetching for water. We meet hyenas while fetching water here at the dambo. We have suffered enough),” Sakala said.

Headwoman Kamvulimvuli Joyce Banda said the water problem had tormented women of the area.

“We leave our husbands alone in these homes as we wake up very early in search of water because if you delay, you will find that it has finished,” she said.

She narrated that the water challenge had been reported to various authorities but all in vain.

She asked Nkhoma not to be a liar like other political leaders that just distribute chitenge materials without taking time to visit the areas like the shallow wells.

“Don’t lie to us like these other political parties that come and cheat us, who haven’t taken time to see the water we drink but they are busy distributing chitenge materials, hence we the people in Kamwaza we are disappointed,” said Banda.

Fainess Chanda told Nkhoma that people do not want salt or money but development.

She wondered why the area was so undeveloped.

“We want water. Salt, money has nothing, what we need is development, thats all. Here in Kapoche we need development and not lies that I will do this or that for you but they don’t do it. We drink contaminated water, this is not water that humans can be drinking; as if we don’t have leaders! What are we voting for? We vote for development but where is development?” Chanda asked.

Nkhoma expressed shock to see the filth in the water the electorates drink.

He promised save money to drill a borehole so that residents access clean and safe water.

“I will not give you K5, K10, allow me to keep them so that we sink a borehole right up here. We are being cheated by these thieves with K10s, they cheat us with vitenge now they have started giving you empty sacks. They are now giving you mealie-meal which they were suppose to give you in February but now you harvested and you have your own mealie-meal then someone brings rotten mealie-meal they kept for campaigns to give you. Please get and brew beer out of it,” Nkhoma said.

He emphasized that some candidates who seem like good Samaritans were thieves who want to rob development away from the people and that they deserve to be voted out on 12th August.

“They are thieves, let’s remove thieves, let’s choose wise leaders…” said Nkhoma.

Former member of parliament Dr Charles Banda drilled more than 100 boreholes in the constituency but due to its vastness, some areas still face water challenge.