Africa CDC, MTN accelerate fight against COVID-19 with ‘One More Push’ campaign

THE Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and Pan-African operator MTN Group announced the launch of a joint campaign – “One More Push” – to encourage people across the continent to not give up in the fight against COVID-19.

It urges to continue wearing masks, washing their hands and practice social distancing.

“With third and fourth waves of COVID-19 sweeping across parts of Africa, we cannot overstate the importance of everyone doing their best right now to keep the virus at bay,” said Africa CDC director John Nkengasong. “This campaign aims to encourage people to keep practicing the preventative measures we know can limit the spread of COVID-19.”

He said as they continue with the distribution of vaccines across the continent, all need to keep focused on overcoming COVID-19.

“We implore all of Africa’s people to keep it up – let’s all give it one more push,” said Dr Nkengasong.

According to the statement, the awareness campaign was an extension of the African Union’s ‘Adapted Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19 Pandemic’ endorsed by Africa’s health ministers and aligned to the ‘Prevent, Monitor and Treat’ approach.

“It is also an extension of the partnership between the Africa CDC and MTN, which includes the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to health workers across the continent through the Group’s US $25 million donation,” reads the statement. “‘One More Push’ is a renewed drive to encourage the public not to give up now. It asks that all of us keep our masks on, wash or sanitise our hands, and maintain a physical distance from each other until it is safe to no longer do so. In this way, we will be able to get back to the ‘old normal’ (or the best possible version of it) sooner rather than later.”

According to MTN, the “One More Push” campaign was about encouraging people of Africa to remain vigilant in fighting COVID-19, at a time when they were experiencing new waves of infections, and vaccination progress towards herd immunity was still some time away for our people,” according to MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita.

Mupita stated that MTN’s fortunes were closely tied to the health and prosperity of the continent.