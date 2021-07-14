Misuse of public resources for PF campaigns skewing playing field – Nyambe

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia says it is concerned that the continued misuse of public resources to support the campaigns of the ruling party is skewing the political playing field in a manner that will not promote the conduct of free and fair elections.

Executive director Maurice Nyambe said through the network of election monitors that were deployed across the country, TI-Z had noted with growing concern the increasing use of public resources such as district government vehicles, fire trucks and others, for campaign purposes.

“For instance, one of the infamous one-million-dollar fire trucks was recently spotted at Mulungushi University in Central Province, helping with the mounting of a Patriotic Front billboard,” he said in a statement. “TI-Z would like to remind political parties of Article 60, 3(d) of the Zambian Constitution which stipulates that a political party shall not use public resources to promote its interest or that of its members.”

Nyambe also urged the ECZ to take interest since Article 3(b) of the electoral process Act No 35 of 2016 stipulates that it was the duty of the Commission to ensure political parties do not use state resources to campaign for the benefit of any political party or candidate.

“We are concerned that the continued misuse of public resources to support the campaigns of the ruling party is skewing the political playing field in a manner that will not promote the conduct of free and fair elections,” said Nyambe. “We challenge the ECZ to also come strong on this issue in order to send a message that use of public resources to support the political activities of a particular party will not be tolerated in any way, shape or form.”