Premising COVID-19 fight on donated vaccines

ONE of the World Health Organisation’s values state that: “We courageously and selflessly defend everyone’s right to health.”
And it is this value that has made the global health body commit to helping vulnerable countries access the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine under its COVAX programme.
However, we have problems with the Zambian government approach which has entirely depended on donated vaccines. From the time these vaccines were approved, the government of one Edgar Lungu has never announced any plans to procure vaccines, even a single dose, from own resources. Instead, they have been standing on the roadside with begging bowls waiting for someone to throw in some vaccines. Edgar’s administration wants the international community to entirely fund the inoculation of the targeted 8.4 million Zambians against the pandemic.
How does a normal government expect to fight a pandemic using donations? What is the purpose of taxes that people pay to this government? Is it not in times like these that such taxes should become useful? And if a government cannot care about the health of its people, what else can it care about?
The very essence of government, any government, is to protect its citizens. But this must go beyond the begging bowls. What happened to budgetary contingency allocations? We really thought Edgar would for once manage national affairs in a sovereign manner than resigning himself to alms!
Crises define leadership.
As Rahm Emanuel put it, “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that [is] it’s an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”
We therefore agree with Patriots for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo who has told Edgar to procure COVID-19 vaccines instead of depending on donations.
He says the PF government cannot continue to depend on donations in fighting COVID-19.
“As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are happy to note that the majority of Zambians have embraced the COVID-19 vaccine going by the long queues that have formed at various vaccination centres across the country. This means that the second batch of about 228,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that the country recently received as a donation from the COVAX programme of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is unlikely to be enough given the high demand,” says Sean. “In the premises above, we wish to call upon President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his government to immediately procure additional doses of the vaccine from the world market. As a nation, it is not sustainable for us to continue relying solely on donated vaccines from the World Health Organisation. We need to utilise our forex reserves to procure COVID-19 vaccines from the world market.”
Speaking of health, former United States secretary of health and human services Alex Azar said: “We need to transform our system so people know what they are paying for health care, so they know whether they are getting good quality health care, and so they have a reason and ability to care.”
This is how a government leader should think, not just politicking all the time. It seems that the only preoccupation Edgar has is to win elections at all costs. The quality of our health does not matter to him. Health is expensive, so we should get value from our taxes. Why should we be waiting for donated vaccines all the time without even considering their quality? The danger with depending on donations is that you do not choose the quality of what is donated to you. It means that anything that is disposed of in other parts of the world is damped on us. But if we spend money on these vaccines, we shall choose the type and quality that we want. It’s time Edgar and his minions woke up and started spending on our health. Then reach out. Time is of the essence.
As the World Economic Forum observed, “While COVID-19 represents a significant threat, every crisis also presents opportunities for sustained innovation and learning. How successfully this crisis is managed will depend on how well each government is able to face it head-on and bring society on board, while coordinating effectively with stakeholders. Social systems are by nature adaptive, and this crisis presents a learning opportunity for all of us. This is a test for our governance systems, and it is safe to say our collective response will shape the future for years to come.”
