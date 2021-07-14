Tecno Mobile motivates Olympics team with gadgets worth over K135,000

TECNO Mobile has donated 42 smart phones to the Zambian Olympics bound team worth US$6,000 (K 135,970.73).

The mobile phone company also donated portable fans, bluetooth speakers, and glass bottles among other items to coaches and players heading to Tokyo.

Tecno acting chief executive officer Steve Mweemba who handed over the accessories to the team said the company was proud to be associated with the team.

“As a brand we are attracted to greatness and we saw it befitting to come on board to donate smart phones and other goodies to 42 athletes and officials,” said Mweemba. “Let me assure you that this is not the end of this partnership, we have lined up a number of programmes that we have on board. When you come back, we will still work with athletes. Tecno will be rallying behind the team and we are confident they will make the country proud.”

And National Olympic Committee of Zambia president Alfred Foloko thanked Techno for coming helping the team.

Foloko said the world had evolved and that the smart phones would come in handy for the players and coaches to use during the tournament.

“We had challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic but you did not relent. We worked together and by doing so we shall achieve great things. We thank the government and stakeholders involved in making this dream a reality,” Foloko added. “To Tecno we say thank you for you to come on board; this will go a long way to the athletes. Medals have eluded Zambian athletes for a long time and it is time for the athletes to bring medals home.’’

Foloko also revealed that former athletics champion Samuel Matete would be part of the delegation at the Olympics.

Matete won a silver medal in athletes at the 1988 Olympics in the 400 meters race.

Foloko said Matete was a legend who should be appreciated while alive.

“Matete is our living legend and we should appreciate them while they are still alive. He will travel with the Tokyo [bound team] as part of motivation to the athletes,’’ said Foloko. ‘’If Matete did it, other athletes can also bring home medals like the way Matete did it.”

Sprinter Sydney Siame thanked Tecno for the gesture and looked forward to working with them as athletes in the future.

“As athletes here, we have all competed at the highest level and we all know what is expected of us at the Olympics,” said Siame.