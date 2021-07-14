Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: the Edgar Lungu govt has not performed – Part 7

Today, you are reading my 7th article on the topic: The Edgar Lungu-led government has not performed. My choice of title was not deliberate to me but rather inevitable soon after I decided to review the performance of the PF regime using their own Mother-Master-Plan, the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP 2017-2021). While the 7NDP enjoyed applauds and accolades from among major stakeholders when it was launched in 2017, its implementation by the Edgar Lungu-led PF government has been a total disaster to say the least. Empirically, I demonstrated the pathetic performance of the 7NDP using study findings as encapsulated in the 7NDP Mid-Term Review Report. My facts cannot be denied even by President Edgar Lungu himself, not even by any of his top PF leadership. I have illustrated how LIP-SERVICE was the only major meal the Edgar Lungu-led PF government served on the table for the Zambians to feed on. It explains why today the country was hurting socio-economically more than at any other time in our history. Thus, as I conclude on this topic, I still maintain that the Edgar Lungu-led PF government has not performed. I am even more convinced now than I was when I wrote Part 1 and my strong suggestion to the Zambians is that since it is possible to replace the PF through a democratic vote on 12th August (next month), let us boldly vote them out and elect another team with different and better skills-set to take full charge of the country. That, in my view will be doing our country a huge favour and our great-great-grandchildren will forever be happy with our monumental decision.

Do not lose focus, I am an ardent advocate of Good Governance through the adoption and utilisation of both Results Based Management (RBM) approach and Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) principles. Using these RBM and M&E lens to engage the development arena, it has been possible for me to ask performance questions about any intervention under any sector—public or private. And because National Development Plans (NDPs) are the vehicles used to develop a country and a mechanism upon which public resources were disbursed by-and-large, I easily decided to study the results thus far achieved by the PF regime for the 7NDP at Mid-Term. For most of the performance indicators in the Plan, they were measured and rated as being ‘OFF-TRACK’. Many others were also rated to be ‘PARTIALLY ON TRACK’ and only a few were found to be ‘ON-TRACK’. This calls for anger by every responsible citizen because the 7NDP was largely implemented when Zambia had a government that did a very bad job with regard to adhering to good governance tenets. For example, between 2015 and 2020, the Edgar Lungu-led PF government deceived the people by failing to come out clean on various scandals and what I call socio-economic SINS or INIQUITIES.

We have not forgotten how the citizens of Zambia and indeed other interested parties sought clarity from the PF regime on the Mukula Tree illegal deals; $42 million Fire Tenders saga; Inflated Ambulance Purchases at $11 million; Non-ownership of 48 Miracle Houses; Corruption accusations at Forest 27; the $1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriage-Way, which to-date remains finished only in PF bogus minds and an illusion as well as broad daylight robbery to the rest of Zambian citizens; and indeed the mudsling fake corruption court case appearances by our Cabinet ministers in the name of Ronald Chitotela and his counterpart Chilufya Chitalu. As though this was not enough, the 7NDP grossly under-performed in the midst of PF shielding (or is it them who rode on the actual crimes?) many criminalities such as the ‘GASSING CONUNDRUM’; the $17 million misapplied funds earmarked to purchase essential medical drugs and equipment; supplies of faulty condoms and Contraceptives to Zambians across the country. At the time the 7NDP was being shelved with evil intentions, the Edgar Lungu-led PF government was busy accumulating national debt, moving it from about $3.6 billion as left by the Rupiah Banda regime to an alarming over $14 billion in less than 10 years.

Further, the Edgar Lungu-led PF government has not explained a lot of things. Hundreds or thousands of retirees were seen suffering very much at the hands of the PF regime, given lip-service every day for all the years PF has ruled the country—to date, no money for retirees. Similarly, to the young people, as the PF regime took pleasure to sideline the 7NDP, we saw a fierce fight by them to manipulate a change of our National Constitution through a heavily financed but rejected BILL 10; UNZA and CBU students lost their Meal Allowances through an arrogant ministerial motion in our Parliament by a PF minister and PF MPs; and of course, the PF regime gave a deaf ear to over 50,000 trained teachers and nurses who cannot be employed. Others have died before putting their skills to use for mother Zambia! The other preoccupation of the Edgar Lungu-led PF government was to gag the citizens by threatening and closing private media houses—The POST NEWSPAPER and PRIME TELEVISION were both closed by the PF regime in very sarcastic manner. Also, MUVI TV, CAMNET TV, Radio stations Komboni and Itezhi-Tezhi as well as all others were threatened by the Independent Broadcasting Authority, of course tutored by the PF regime.

Adding to the above are several other socio-economic sins engineered and performed by the PF-led government—the Kasenseli illegal Gold Mining in Mwinilunga (PF was at the very centre of the chaos and theft of gold); the KCM controversial and emotionally charged take-over by government (to-date, KUWAYAWAYA-FYE at KCM); and the grand mistakes in our COURTS! When the Courts were called upon in the 7NDP to give every Zambian a fair hearing—our judiciary, particularly the Constitutional Court continued to give publicly and professionally contested VERDICTS. For instance, the 2016 ELECTION RESULTS PETITION and the 2017 TREASON CASE, both of which involved Mr Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND left the citizens still wondering the type of judicial governance system the Edgar Lungu-led PF Government had devised for both themselves and for the citizens. These VERDICTS can be coupled with the ones around the ELIGIBILITY of President Lungu to stand for election in the 2021 general elections, having been sworn-in twice as Republican President—very (snake-like) technical and uninspiring judgements indeed! To the ordinary citizen, it has come to settle that Zambia possesses two legal systems—one for weighing and judging the PF owners and their relatives and another system for perceived ‘outcasts’ and enemies of the PF—something like that.

My further suspicion around WHY we have a 7NDP that lamentably failed is that the Edgar Lungu-led PF government deliberately chose to shift attention from implementing the 7NDP to their preferred modus operandi. The PF regime tried to come up with two economic recovery programmes—the ‘Stabilisation Zambia-Plus’ and the recent ‘Economic Recovery Programme’, to tell you the truth, nothing is changing for the better in Zambia. Among other assaults to the citizens, a lot of unexplained deaths through brutal killings at the hands of the Zambia Police—young State Prosecutor Nsama Nsama, UPND sympathiser Joseph Kaunda, young lady Mapenzi Chibulo, UNZA female student Vesper Shimuzhila, the boy Timothy Zulu. Also tribalism, nepotism and favoritism practices, not only in the political spaces BUT also in the public workforce have exacerbated under the Edgar Lungu-led PF government.

As I end, the PF regime is led by our brothers and sisters—good for nothing siblings. Zambians should not permit the PF to ruin the country further. We can pass on the governance baton of our country’s affairs to another capable and cautious Team and political party. I am certain that a change to another regime is far much better than no change at all. PF, given the many malpractices they committed as singled out above and their seemingly intrinsic capabilities to easily shun the 7NDP for other expenditures that benefitted themselves alone, Zambians must not take chances on 12th August BUT to invoke their power to FIRE and HIRE. Aluta Continua (struggle continues) for a free and serious governance system in Zambia! This will not be new to Zambia. It was done in 1991. It was done in 2001. It was repeated in 2011. Why fear to do it in 2021 with sound and better reasons as I have articulated in all my seven articles? I end my series here but check for other exciting analyses in future editions. But forget-not, the Edgar Lungu-led PF Government has not performed!

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm