WE’LL AIM FOR MEDALS – BANDA

COPPER Queens captain Barbara Banda says this year’s Olympic games are a chance for athletes to showcase their talent.

Speaking before departure for Japan, Banda said the Zambian women football team had enough talent that would play professional football after the Olympics.

“I don’t think I am intimidated; I have played so many games at a high level so I am not intimidated at all. The achievement that we have as a team we are aiming a lot and that’s to do our level best to bring out something like a medal,” she said in an interview on Monday. “This is the best opportunity for each and everyone to show off their talent and to sell themselves. I think in our team we have a good number of players that are capable of playing professional football, it’s up to them to show what they are capable of doing and I am sure that most of them will go professional.”

Banda added that the team was fully ready for the tournament because they had waited for the moment for a longtime.

The Copper Queens are grouped with Brazil, China and the Netherlands, and captain Banda is eying the first three points against the Dutch team.

“I think I am very much excited and happy at the same time because the time has come, and we hope we have a very safe travel to Tokyo. The morale has been high in camp and this is the day that everyone has been waiting for and it has finally come. We are very much ready as a team and the preparation has been going on well for the Olympics,” said Banda.

“To me, the first game is always important, so as we are going into the first game we have to be on top of the game and we have to get the first three points in the first game because that’s the game that will determine how far we will go in the tournament.”

The last outing for the Copper Queens was in Chile where the team suffered a setback when a number of players tested positive for COVID-19.

And in a bid to avoid such, team doctor and COVID – 19 liaison officer for the Olympics Dr Titus Fernando said all had been put in place and no athlete had so far tested positive for the virus.

“Seven days prior to departure we are conducting daily testing on the traveling party. For example, the footballers are traveling today; we started on the 6th of July and we are conducting daily tests. And four days prior to departure we have to send reports to Tokyo so that they grant them permission to enter the country; the immigration clearance is only given with a report,” said Dr Fernando.

“You need to get another negative report a day before travel as it will be the one that comes with a traveling certificate. Additional to that, we managed to isolate everyone that leaves from their homes and communities. We have them in camp at OYDC; like football we had them at Prince Charles Hotel. So, we conduct regular testing in terms of their health, we monitor their temperatures on a daily basis.’’