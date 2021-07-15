Lungu has already won the elections, says Ng’ambi

[By Darious Kapembwa and Charles Tembo]

COPPERBELT PF presidential campaign manager Frank Ng’ambi has told the opposition to start preparing for an election petition because their candidate Edgar Lungu will win with a landslide on August 12.

He charges that, “I have no doubt that my President is endorsed by the Church.”

Addressing journalists in Kitwe on Tuesday, Ng’ambi also told PF members and security to be vigilant and protect the votes.

“The opposition should start preparing a petition while we prepare for victory. And this time they should import lawyers because the ones they had in the past failed them,” Ng’ambi said mockingly. “The opinion poll recently conducted is a true reflection of what is on the ground. From all the 22 constituencies on the Copperbelt, I can confirm that a landslide victory in the province is guaranteed. This is based on the vigorous tour and the people have confirmed that they will vote for President Edgar Lungu. All the traditional leaders have endorsed. President Edgar Lungu has already won the elections. President Edgar Lungu is a leader of choice.”

Ng’ambi claimed that the entire Copperbelt had rejected the opposition.

He charged that even members of parliament who served on the UPND ticket in the Copperbelt rural had not delivered anything to the people.

“The people of Mpongwe and Lufwanyama want to see light at the end of the day (sic). It has not shocked me to see that the entire Copperbelt has rejected the opposition and embraced Edgar Lungu because of the massive development in the province,” Ng’ambi said. “The UPND outgoing members of parliament failed to deliver or attract development to the people. Their personal capacity as is required at times, unlike our candidates who are financially capable of taking care of the people and will not entirely depend on CDF to implement the needed development….”

He also justified the government’s takeover of Konkola Copper Mines, saying it was done in the interest of local people.

“The decision to take over KCM was done in good faith, to serve jobs and create local jobs for the people. Zambians are now mature to take over mining and not allow the foreign hands to run the mines,” Ng’ambi noted. “I have no doubt that my President is endorsed by the Church. This is contrary to how HH [UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema] views the miners. He does not take pride in success of the miners and does not believe in the ability of Zambians to run and own the mines. All party structures should be firm and be ready to defend President Edgar Lungu – protect the vote. Party security, be vigilant so that nobody intimidates the voters. The Copperbelt is our stronghold and it will remain so.”

Asked if his party was ready to accept defeat Ng’ambi simply responded: “there will be no defeat for the PF.”

Meanwhile, Ng’ambi affirmed that President Lungu had managed the COVID-19 fight very well despite challenges associated with it.

“Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic challenges across the world, commodity prices have soared. President Edgar Lungu has stabilised the economy and ensured that commodity prices remain the lowest in the region,” claimed Ng’ambi. “This has been evidenced by the prices of mealie-meal and fuel in comparison to other countries. Why are people from Congo, Zimbabwe coming to buy in Zambia? It is because we are the cheapest in the region.”