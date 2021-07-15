Lungu na Luo shun peace conference

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday shunned the Peace Conference at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.

Whereas leaders of various political parties and their running mates and general secretaries and a few diplomats attended the conference convened by the Coalition for Peaceful Elections in Zambia, President Lungu and his running mate Professor Nkandu Luo were absent.

The ruling PF was represented by secretary general Davies Mwila and member of the central committee Paul Moonga.

Present at the event was UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his running mate Mutale Nalumango, Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba, MMD vice-president and running mate Rueben Samboh, New Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka, UNIP president Bishop Trevor Mwamba, among others.

And delivering his peace message, Kalaba said he would have been happy to see President Lungu present at the very important event because his party, the PF, had been notorious for violent acts in the country during elections.

“First of all, I would have loved his His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, in person coming to a conference as critical as this one because when we talk about issues of violence, the President who runs a party called the Patriotic Front should have been here in person to commit himself and not to send a representative,” he said. “Not that I am downplaying the representative but it’s because the PF itself has been notorious for violent acts in this country during elections. It is gratifying to be a part of this engagement that is intended to bring about peaceful elections in the forthcoming August 12 general elections.”

Kalaba said the value of the process political parties and other stakeholders were engaged in could only be realised if all committed to having a peaceful and fair election.

“In this regard, I would like to call upon the party that is known to cause political violence to ask their militia to stand down and allow for peaceful elections in Zambia,” he said. “It does not profit anybody anything to seek, to keep power, win an election by sacrificing innocent lives. I would like to state categorically here and indeed to the entire nation and the global community that for us as Democratic Party, we realise that what brings us together is much more than what divides us.”

Kalaba noted that all political parties had interest in propelling Zambia to the next level.

“At the end of the day we will still remain One Zambia, One Nation after this election and therefore to seek to maim a brother simply because he belonged to the DP or any other political party is a negation of our citizen’s rights not only as political players but also as political parties,” he said. “It is for this reason that my party, the DP, is going into this election with ideas and not machetes, guns and insults. We are in this election as an equal contender who is ready to heal the divide and restore hope for the nation of Zambia. The DP has the resolve to engage in dialogue and win over the electorates’ hearts and minds without cohesion, treachery, bribery or threats of any kind.”

Kalaba cautioned the sponsors of political violence that the DP’s resolve to pursue peaceful elections must not in any way be mistaken for weakness.

He said only a coward sends other people’s children to do the dirty work for them.

Kalaba further said the DP was equally expectant that the Electoral Commission of Zambia would fully execute its mandate through the imposition of serious punishment on perpetrators of political violence so as to level the playing field.

“You do not expect free and fair elections when the rules that govern the elections are not equitably being implemented,” he said. “ECZ, please ask the police to stand down and respect the electoral process. They must not be used to intimidate political parties to freely campaign while observing the COVID-19 regulations. Punish erring parties and not imposing blanket restrictions that end up supporting the party in government.”

Kalaba called for an open dialogue for the various heads of political parties.

“I Harry Kalaba, president of the Democratic Party do make a commitment to peaceful elections and strive to ensure that this country is united before, during and after the August 12, 2021 elections,”

said Kalaba.

And Hichilema said having peaceful August 12 elections was key to Zambia and essential for the unity of the Republic.

He said peace was very important to the economic and social stability of any country hence it was imperative that players contain the current negative and corrosive environment which does not allow for free and fair elections.

“We propose five areas of concern to help bring our country back to order…and we can do it working together. We must identify the source of violence instigation…political party cadres. If someone starts violence, we must isolate them,” he said. “There should not be interference in each other’s political activities. Don’t disturb other peoples’ billboards and posters for campaign activities. No divisive language, ethnic, tribal stuff, hate must not be tolerated by all of us.”

Hichilema said police conduct must be professional.

He also said free campaigns by all parties should be allowed and police should protect every citizen.

“Arrest instigators of violence, and not victims of violence. Respect human rights, liberties and freedoms – very important. The rule of law, very important,” he said. “And ECZ, please conduct elections in a free, fair and equitable manner. Be transparent at all stages. Elections should be determined by voters – the Zambians. Elections should not be determined by those who count the votes.”

Hichilema said an agreement such as the one that was signed yesterday was essential as it was a missing link.

He, however, noted that there was no compliance to agreements signed.

“Leadership by all key stakeholders is needed now than ever before. Who are these key stakeholder? They are political party leaders, Church leaders, police, ECZ, UN, indeed the Commonwealth, and other cooperating partners,” said Hichilema. “We will provide leadership. We love our stable country for a free and fair election and the winner will take the day. There should be no problem with the loser as long as there are free and

fair elections.”

Meanwhile, Mwila, who saluted the conveners of the conference, said events like yesterday’s must be encouraged especially now that the nation was in a campaign mood.

He said the PF had directed all its members to conduct issue based campaigns at the backdrop of their achievements, ideas and policies as highlighted in the party manifesto.

“As a party, we intend to win the election in a free, fair and transparent manner without any form of political violence and insults. On behalf of the party PF, today we again pledge our commitments to conducting peaceful campaigns,” said Mwila.

Third Liberation Movement’s Enock Roosevelt Tonga refused to sign the accord saying violence was a PF and UPND matter.

Tonga said calling other political party leaders to the conference was merely inconveniencing them.

He insisted that the nation would want to hear messages of peace from President Lungu and Hichilema whose parties were the perpetrators of violence.

“Mine is clear and very particular; as Third Liberation Movement, mutivuta chabe, muletuchushafye (you’re just inconveniencing us). We would want to hear messages of peace by driving us into this activity, we are not in. It must be pointed out clearly that Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema…okay thank you,” he said.

Tonga’s submission was curtailed by the master of ceremony after the conveners disapproved of his statement.

MMD’s Samboh also did not sign arguing that there were many areas of disagreement that have not been resolved with the PF.