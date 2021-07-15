Netball Association looks to continental body for support

NETBALL Association of Zambia president Martha Sichone says her executive will lobby through the Africa Netball executive to help Zambia have more international friendlies.

Sichone was last week elected treasurer of the Africa Netball at the annual general meeting after the council resolved to replace the vice-president for development and the treasurer after the two were not retained by their countries in the recently held elections as stipulated in the Africa Netball (AN) constitution.

In an interview, Sichone said having more international friendlies would help the executive secure sponsors.

“As Zambia, we need to increase our rankings to qualify to the Commonwealth games in 2022. We shall lobby through the AN executive to help Zambia have more international friendlies,” she told The Mast. “This will also help us in putting Zambia on the world stage as this will give confidence to our sponsors and would be sponsors.’’

She appealed for confidence in the local executive, adding that it could deliver both locally and internationally.

“There is also need to have confidence in our local leadership that we can deliver good leadership both home and away. Also, our [secretary general] SG was also selected to be in a working committee of AN to look at the amendment of the constitution and other policy documents. That is indeed confidence they have for the country and its leadership,” said Sichone.

AN held it’s virtual annual general meeting last week, with each member country highlighting challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in countries suspending their activities.

The AN president emphasised the importance of raising Africa which has been a sleeping giant in regard to development in all areas.