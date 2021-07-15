Our country cannot, should not have another disputed election – VJ

VERNON Mwaanga says the absence of an even and fair access to the public media shrinks the democratic window of having free, fair, transparent and democratic elections.

He says, “Our country cannot and should not have another disputed election.”

He said holding free, fair, transparent elections, enhances democracy.

Mwaanga said Zambians have a right to know what all the political parties participating in an election are offering them, to enable them make informed choices on voting day.

“The absence of even and fair access to the public media shrinks the democratic window of free, fair, transparent and democratic elections,” Mwaanga said in a statement. “Election results must truly, fairly and genuinely reflect the wishes of the people. Elections are not a single event; they are a process which must be fair and transparent at all stages.”

On Wednesday, News Diggers carried a lead story quoting American Charge d’Affaires David Young, raising alarm about the unfairness of the current election campaigns, where the government and PF officials are being allowed to campaign freely in some parts of the country, while opposition candidates are being prevented from campaigning freely.

Mwaanga noted that already, there were issues relating to how National Registration Cards (NRCs) and the voter registration were handled in some areas.

He said a close examination of provincial, district and constituency voter numbers clearly shows that in some areas, the number of voters is lower than the number of voters who were registered in 2016.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia had issued estimates of capturing over nine million voters during the voter registration exercise; the number of young people who have become eligible to vote since 2016. They only captured seven million voters,” he said. “Regrettably, this ECZ target became a bridge too far and no logical explanation was offered.”

Mwaanga noted that people now live in a global village where what happens in one country attracts attention everywhere.

He wondered how an unfair campaign environment, as what is happening now in Zambia, could produce a fair election outcome.

“My answer is no,” Mwaanga said, further regretting that the public media continue to display outright bias in favour of the PF.

“They (voters) have a right to know what solutions all the participating political parties are going to [offer to] solve these issues which have a direct bearing on their daily lives. Opposition candidates continue to be denied equal [media] access as required by the UN, AU and SADC guideline. The opposition get publicity mainly only when there is something negative to report about them.”

He further pointed out that it was beyond dispute that the forthcoming elections would be held in a COVID-19 pandemic, where the Covid protocols must apply to all political parties in equal measure.

Mwaanga noted that a number of countries have held elections during this pandemic era, by affording all the participating political parties equal and fair access to the media, particularly the public media.

“They have been able to hold public meetings, where social distancing and wearing of masks was largely observed,” he said.

Mwaanga said under the prevailing campaign atmosphere, “it is impossible for opposition political parties to put their messages directly to the people.”

“In the remaining four weeks of the campaigns before election day, let the Electoral Commission of Zambia ensure that the campaign process is free and fair for all the participating political parties,” Mwaanga said. “They should also take a much stronger stance against violent political parties, ensure fair and equitable access to the public media, ensure that officials of political parties who practice or utter tribal and hate speeches are banned from campaigning, make sure that every part of the election process is observed at all stages, including the tallying process, which is a contentious issue, bearing in mind what happened in Lundazi and other areas in 2016.”

“Disputed elections are a source of tension and even conflict in many countries of the world, which our country can do without. Let elections not divide us and cause hatred,” he noted.

“Elections come and go, but we must always live together as brothers and sisters by upholding the spirit of One Zambia, One Nation.”

Meanwhile, Mwaanga said Zambia is going through unbearable economic hardships.

He talked about the high prices of commodities, “including those citizens require merely to survive,” are going up.

Mwaanga said there is a shortage of drugs in most government hospitals and clinics and that on top of that, the kwacha is in free-fall against other currencies.

“The public debt situation has reached unbearable levels,” Mwaanga said. “Unemployment is on the rise, particularly among young people. The focus for economic growth for 2021 is less than cheerful.”

Mwaanga added that: “it is beyond dispute that the COVID pandemic has had a negative impact on economic growth worldwide, it is also a fact that countries which manage their economies better will recover more quickly.”

“These are all issues which have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of Zambia,” said Mwaanga.