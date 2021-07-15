PF breaking own COVID-19 regulations – Mwiyambango

[By Edwin Mbulo in Sesheke]

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is not following the laid down COVID-19 health guidelines, says Sesheke Democratic Party parliamentary candidate Bruce Mwiyambango.

He says Zambians need a President with a clear vision and not just a leader.

“I can assure you that Harry Kalaba is going through in August – he is going to State House,” he says. In an interview, Mwiyambango said while other political parties are following the guidelines the ruling PF was abrogating the same regulations its government had set in place.

“We are finding it very difficult to move from one place to another because of COVID-19 restrictions. But our friends are not following the same guidelines they have put in place. The people who are supposed to be in the forefront of adherence are in the forefront of breaking the same rules,” Mwiyambango said.

He however, said the DP was receiving tremendous support from the people of Sesheke.

“Everywhere I have been people want change. And they are receiving us with massive support because of our message of hope,” he said.

Asked on the popularity of DP president Harry Kalaba, Mwiyambango said he was a clean person with a clean political background.

“He has done a lot and he is one person who is telling the Zambians the truth. We, as Zambians, need a person we can trust. A person who is clean and not just a leader,” said Mwiyambango. “Harry Kalaba has been clear on the issue of industrialisation and he talks of issues and the DP manifesto. I can assure you that Harry Kalaba is going through in August – he is going to State House.”