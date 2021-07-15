ZUSD promises every Zambian 3 meals a day

IT’S shameful that we have a population of citizens that are encumbered with poverty, disease, hopelessness, and crime, says ZUSD.

And the opposition party has promised Zambians three meals a day if voted into office.

Zambians United for Sustainable Development (ZUSD) national executive committee chairman Professor Andrew Nyondo adds that politicians without a stance should not be trusted.

“ZUSD condemns politics that are based on insulting one another or those that aim to gain acceptance through tribal politics. Please, fellow Zambians, wake up,” he said in a statement. “Avoid wasting your vote on tribalists or voting for someone who comes to buy your vote. Also, please, avoid recycled politicians that move from party to party without any known philosophies. How does a voter trust a person that calls themselves a Christian on Monday and is found dancing in a Satanic ritual the next day?”

He said to identify a political party that genuinely cares for citizens, people should listen carefully to its messages.

Prof Nyondo lamented the grave living standards of majority of citizens in the country.

“In a hurry to live luxuriously and invest in some unnecessary infrastructure that is likely to appeal to the ‘haves’ and not the ‘have-nots’, the politicians seem to neglect the fundamental basic needs of individual citizens. Looking around the country, mixing with the people, and observing the ‘cry my beloved country’ type of living, standards, one wonders if there is anybody in leadership that remembers what the basic needs of the citizens ought to be,” he said. “ZUSD understands what they are – namely food, clothing, shelter, and high-quality health. ZUSD has interventions for them. A strong agricultural base, promotion of local industry, promotion of small-scale businesses, and entrepreneurship.”

Prof Nyondo said ZUSD would promote cooperatives in improving production of various products, depending on provincial strengths.

“Initial machinery will be provided to cooperatives so that they are able to start and later increase capacity and expand by using their own resources. Our founding father, the dearly departed Dr Kenneth David Kaunda, preached of the need to see that every Zambian had adequate food, clothing, and shelter. These were emphasised in his writing ‘Humanism in Zambia and a guide to its Implementation (1974)’,” he said. “ZUSD in its manifesto emphasises the reduction and eradication of poverty, something that was obvious to our founding fathers. The government setup after independence went a long way in achieving its goals. Many industries (that have since disappeared) were stablished in the country. We had companies such as Dunlop, Livingstone Motor Assembly, Mansa Batteries, Liver Brothers, and Chipata Bicycle Assembly to mention some of them. This disaster emanated from short-sightedness of politicians of a particular era. Those familiar with Zambian politics will be aware of which era caused the main disaster that sent the country’s economy reeling backwards…Where and when did we go wrong? Why do we allow so much foreign interference in our affairs? Why are we not self-reliant in a country that is endowed with natural resources? Why does the country have so many graduates on the streets without jobs? ZUSD technocrats have researched these issues and have come up with appropriate interventions for the country. It is shameful that we have a population of citizens that are encumbered with poverty, disease, hopelessness, and crime. ZUSD will create strategies to change the mindset of the citizens from a dependence mindset of always expecting help from donors to a self-reliant mindset.”

And Prof Nyondo has pledged to promote programmes aimed at alleviating poverty in the nation.

He assured that once implemented, such programmes would make it possible for people to afford quality meals every day.

“ZUSD guarantees every Zambian with three meals a day. Where will the funding come from? First and foremost, the national budget will have a huge provision to support strategies that lead to poverty reduction and eradication,” Prof Nyondo added. “The national funds basket will be maintained at high capacity by eliminating monetary leakages through tax evasion by foreign companies, and through money lost by importing goods that can be produced in Zambia, and that is lost by exporting raw materials instead of exporting finished goods.”

Further, Prof Nyondo promised to create jobs which would contribute to tax collection, and “a consented effort to reduce inflation will go a long way to tackling poverty”.

“Foreign investment will be in partnership with local people or local financial institutions or industries. ZUSD will make sure that there are no 100 per cent foreign owed businesses. And finally, certain small-scale businesses will be restricted to Zambians,” he said. “For example, the many foreigners one sees just selling chickens at markets will not be allowed. Another problem that will be tackled is corruption as corruption creates poverty in a nation. Money that is meant to provide services for communities is redirected into individual pockets. ZUSD will stop this by establishing strong and corrupt-free institutions.”

Meanwhile, Prof Nyondo pledged to realign the education system to one that should not just depend on formal jobs.

He added that his party would transform the health sector so that people would access quality services.

“The number of graduates that are on the streets will be reduced eventually to low numbers by reorienting the education system to one that produces graduates that are equipped with entrepreneurial skills that are able to fend for themselves one way or the other by using their skills,” said Prof Nyondo. “The education system will not concentrate on producing only workers, like the current system, but it shall be designed to produce artisans with hands on skills, researchers, thinkers, and entrepreneurs. ZUSD will put resources in promoting the clothing industry. It is very disheartening to see the poor quality of some of the clothing imported. Direction should be reversed to exporting instead.”