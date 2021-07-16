UPND Alliance is a true reflection of unity in diversity – Mutati

MOVEMENT for Democratic Change president Felix Mutati says the UPND Alliance is a true reflection of unity in diversity resonating with the ‘One Zambia One Nation’ motto.

Speaking in Kabwe as he drummed up support for the UPND Alliance’s Bwacha and Kabwe Central constituencies parliamentary candidates Percy Chato and Chrizoster Phiri respectively, Mutati said the union does not and will never subscribe to sentiments of tribalism.

He said the UPND Alliance believes that all Zambians are equal regardless of their background and tribe.

Mutati further said victory for the UPND Alliance in next month’s general election was guaranteed in Kabwe because the people were resolved to see change.

Mutati, who is on a campaign trail of Central and the Northern circuit, made his first stop in Kabwe.

“The alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema already has a formidable team of eminent individuals, leading vibrant opposition political parties that have remained united with a resolve to redeem the majority Zambians from the many challenges caused by poor governance,” said Mutati.