YETA FC SENDS DISTRESS CALL

[By Edwin Mbulo in Sesheke]

YETA FC coach Alex Musole has cried out for sponsorship so as to fulfill all next season’s FAZ Division One fixtures.

Musole, popularly known as Azizi, told The Mast Sport that the team failed to fulfill nine away fixtures in the just ended season due to financial and transport challenges.

“We finished on number five on the log despite not playing nine away matches. We lost 29 points, had we played those games we would have been number one; we would have qualified to the National League,” Musole said.

Musole added that he and other dedicated people had to sometimes dip in their pockets to help the team financially.

“Imagine, instead of being paid as a coach, I have had to help the team financially, and even buying boots for players. At one time I had to buy ten pairs of boots,” explained Musole further. “The other thing is that for a few away fixtures we managed to play we had to use an open light truck, a [Mitsubishi] Canter. Which team in this time and age uses a Canter? However, we have had some support from Tata Links and Odemuke Lodge, but we need more because the furthest we have to go is Lukulu and Shangombo. This was for the ended season, so I don’t know what will happen in the next season.”

He affirmed that the team rarely lost a game at its home ground in Sesheke.

Asked if the team had received any financial assistance from the Football Association of Zambia as pledged by the Andrew Kamanga-led administration, Musole responded in the negative.

But he was quick to mention that the team received five footballs, K5,000 cash and a pair of jerseys in one previous season.

He said if FAZ could give the team the promised K15,000 the money would be partly used for player registration.

Musole expressed optimism that if fully sponsored the team would qualify to the National League.

He indicated that the club’s current team consists of players aged 23 and below.