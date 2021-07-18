Headline Matters with Chambwa; Football matters

When I wrote about falling standards, of everything, last week, I knew what I was talking about. Honestly, I feel drained about the kind of football the national team has to display to us. Headline Matters can focus on anything; and today I dedicate just a paragraph, or two, on football.

What did I write last week? ‘Football standards have fallen to a point where watching vegetation makes more sense than cheering the national team at any tournament. But don’t completely stop; keep on supporting the team. Standards could miraculously improve after some years from now!’

That sounds like being too critical. But with a scoreboard that has readings of Eswatini 1 – Zambia 0, Lesotho 2 – Zambia 1, Botswana 1 – Zambia 2 and South Africa 0 – Zambia 0, it becomes difficult to be a passionate cheerleader of Zambia. If you are wondering and wandering, those are the results Zambia posted at the COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa. The team has since been booted out of this year’s tournament.

But maybe sometimes we expect too much from others. We want medals from people who don’t even know what to say when they win. At least they know what to tell us when they lose; go back to the drawing board. The team, under the guidance of an expatriate, is back and is trying its luck at drawing on the board.

Come September this year, the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers will begin. And the Chipolopolo Boys will be allover in the air to Mauritania, Tunisia and Equitorial Guinea, in search of victory, to have an inaugural appearance at the World Cup. Let them go and I wish them all the best. If their mission to end up in Qatar fails, for the umpteenth time, they will not be the first ones to waste taxpayers’ money. It’s the new normal now; it’s follow the leader on everything, especially underachievement!

Let me not delve into more politics. Today is about football matters. Here we come, Qatar. Bye!

