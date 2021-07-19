Mambilima, McLachlin both reached the pinnacle of the legal and judicial profession

The first female chief justices of Canada and Zambia travelled more or less similar parallel terrains in different environments, propelled by different social forces and leaving different legacies and from which the Zambian arm of the trail-blazing equation needs to learn more from its Canadian counterpart.

This is an abbreviated story of former chief justices Beverly McLachlin of Canada and the late Irene Mambilima of Zambia. Both women were from humble beginnings and climbed the incredible ladder through the ranks to the pinnacle of judicial power: the first female chief justices of their countries.

The rise to judicial power of chief justice Mambilima has recently been displayed in articles in the wake of her passing to the next world, and her legacy has been adumbrated in the same breath. I will therefore not dwell much on her side of the ledger but will deal more with the life and legacy of chief justice McLachlin of Canada for the purposes of showing that the two were propelled by different social forces. And the Canadian wing has impacted a revolutionary legacy because of the differing social forces that brought McLachlin to power compared to the social forces that brought Mambilima to power. Zambian women and men could learn a lot to harness the social forces that made McLachlin leave deeper and reverberating changes in the equality in law for women in Canada. In advancing women’s equality in Canada, some men’s rights were dwindled and the scales improperly un-evened. The struggle to balance the unbalanced skewed scale is an ongoing struggle in Canada and may be the subject of an article in the future.

At the beginning of their careers, both women were simply head-hunted by male-led legal and political establishments because the positions were available and the two respective women were qualified for the jobs. The appointments meant nothing deeper and symbolic than that.

In Canada after the initial elevation to the bench in the Vancouver Count Court, the lowest judicial rank in Canada, McLachlin’s rise to the provincial court – then Supreme Court of British Columbia (equivalent to the High Court); then to the British Columbia Court of Appeal; then the Supreme Court of Canada and eventually as chief justice of Canada in 1990, coincided with the greatest rise in feminist activity of a legal character in Canadian history. Her rise was engendered by the feminist ferment, and this ferment was empowered by the new Canadian Constitution that came into force in 1982 which the feminist movement helped to birth. Section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms stipulates equality rights without discrimination on the basis of gender, sex, race, ethnic etc differences. The feminist movement didn’t want this general Article which mixed everything together. The movement wanted a free-standing Article which protected women as an entity. Despite significant opposition, they secured a free-standing Article 28 which states that: “notwithstanding anything in this Charter, the rights and Freedoms referred to in it are guaranteed equally to male and female persons.’’ You won’t find such an Article in any Constitution anywhere. To leave no doubt about the origin and import of this Article, the women wrote a book entitled, ‘The Taking of 28’, referring to the Article 28 which they secured. They wrote about how hard they fought to secure that Article of the Constitution.

Women as an organised movement and historically treated unequally knew that they couldn’t financially afford to vindicate their rights because of lack of financial resources. They thus forced the Canadian government to create a fund called ‘The Court Challenges Programme’ which funded court cases challenging systemic discrimination and the unequal application of the laws. Women’s movements benefitted more from this fund than other movements like Aboriginal and racial minorities movements. Women were now in the 1980s a formidable force. I should emphasise that women are not a monolithic block just like nationalist movements were not monolithic. In Canada there is Marxist feminism; socialist feminism; radical feminism; liberal feminism; conservative feminism; Critical Race feminism; mainstream feminism etc. Women themselves apply these labels to themselves and there are books written about these various strands. Most of these streams worked and work together to promote feminist equality.

Liberal and mainstream feminists formed a litigation group called Women’s ‘Legal Education and Action Fund’ or LEAF for short, to engage in class action lawsuits for women’s equality rights using the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They went about challenging all laws that discriminated against women: from inequality in divorce laws; sexual assault laws; pregnancy laws; gender-based violence; abortion laws; insurance laws; evidence and corroboration laws; prostitution laws; lack of equal pay laws: child support laws; child access laws etc. LEAF compiled a book of most of their factums (Legal Memoranda) that they used in the Supreme Court entitled ‘Equality and the Charter: Ten Years of Feminist Advocacy Before the Supreme Court of Canada’ (1996), a useful template for feminist advocacy. And close to 30 years later, women still simply cut and paste for use in different cases. Many laws that discriminated against women have fallen as a result of feminist litigation in court and political engagement outside court.

Bertha Wilson, the first female to be appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada in 1982, wrote an article published in the Osgoode Hall Law School Journal in the 1980s entitled, ‘Will Women Judges Make a Difference’ which became a Bible to feminist judges, feminist scholars and students. Women should not only want to be appointed, their mission was to make a difference and they made a great difference in the Canadian legal and political landscapes. They also wrote books and manuals on how to make a difference. One book in particular caught my attention and I reviewed it in a law school student newspaper called ‘Obiter dicta’ and the book is called, ‘Feminist Organising for Change’. They did organise for change in court and outside court. The feminists would draft bills on women’s equality issues and would present them to feminist and friendly parliamentarians to bring them before parliament for legislation. Many of the feminist bills became law.

Law schools and the judiciary became almost 50 per cent female and 50 per cent male. One of the world’s leading radical feminists called Catherine MacKinnon came from Harvard Law School to teach at my law school, Osgoode Hall Law School. And she created a course entitled, ‘Constitutional Litigation’; and all you learnt was drafting equality arguments for litigation purposes and I took that course. Catherine was involved in drafting bills for parliament. Catherine used to invite the class to meetings of feminist organising events where they would discuss strategies. Some of the women who came to these meetings were eventually appointed to the judiciary. And no doubt they carried the message of change along.

Male judges used to frown upon female lawyers in court but from the 1980s onwards they no longer could do that openly. Women lawyers and female judges occupied half the spaces. Almost overnight a lot of male judges also became feminist judges. It is through and during the feminist revolutions of the 1980s and beyond that McLachlin was appointed to the judiciary and rose through the ranks to become Canada’s chief justice. And when she retired in 2018 she set about to write two books, a legal novel called, ‘Full Disclosure’ which I have, and her own autobiography from where I got a lot of information for this article; the autobiography entitled, ‘Truth Be Told: My Journey Through Life and the Law’.

I also observed this ferment on the ground. I went to Law School there in the 1980s, was taught by many feminists. I articled for a law firm called Ruby & Edward, which firm litigated a lot of feminist equality issues some of which I document in my book of the period entitled, ‘How Are We Gonna Win This One: Doing Time With Clay C. Ruby, Criminal Lawyer Extra-ordinnaire’. When I opened my own law office at 489 College Street in Toronto, LEAF had its offices on the 4th Floor while I had my office on the 5th Floor of that building. I used to visit downstairs to talk to some of the women and eventually decided to do a study on the Constitution and feminism. I interviewed many feminists and the transcript of the interviews alone is 601 pages while the manuscript of the book is 317 pages. The book remains unpublished. The feminist movement helped bring about women’s shelters, gender sensitive immigration laws, gender sensitive teaching of criminal and other laws, victim impact statements, victim legal representation, gender-based violence courts and many other gender sensitive apparatuses.

Chief justice Mambilima was not accompanied by a wave of feminist advances, penetration and encirclement as McLachlin was advantaged in Canada. If the question, ‘Will Women Judges Make a Difference’ is answered in relation to Canada, it would be positive during McLachlin’s reign. The evidence is there for all to see. Her book also documents the impact of the feminist movement on the law and politics of Canada. I am not sure the answer would be the same in relation to Mambilima and Zambia. Certainly, Zambia can learn a lot from Canada. Two first female justices of their countries, two different legacies, because of the different social forces impacting on their countries at the relevant time, that force being the force of feminism in Canada.

The author writes on Justice and the Judiciary.