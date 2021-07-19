They have failed and its time we kick them out – Phiri

CHOMA Central Constituency Socialist Party parliamentary candidate Ruth Phiri says real change that Zambians have been crying for is only reflected in her party manifesto and not from capitalist ideologies.

In an interview, Phiri said it was important for Zambians to pay attention to the Socialist Party manifesto because it had a true reflection of a Zambian society.

“Real change that Zambians have been crying for is only reflected in our party manifesto not from those capitalists’ ideologies and for us as a country to have a feel of this real change we need to usher in new political players like Dr Fred M’membe into leadership and not those recycled capitalists we know,” she said.

Phiri urged Zambians to distinguish between mere noise makers and sound message that reflects the poor people’s aspirations.

“There is an opportunity before us as poor Zambians in the August 12 general elections to choose ourselves and not them. They have eaten enough, we tried them. They have failed and its time we kick them out,” she said.

Phiri appealed to Choma residents to give her and Dr M’membe a vote on 12 August.

She said people of Choma must not get used to be taken advantage of by capitalists but vote for real change and equality that the Socialist Party was offering them.