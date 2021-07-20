Has politics contributed to productivity in agriculture?

PRODUCTIVITY is very important not only in agriculture but in all businesses. Increases in agricultural productivity can lead to agricultural growth and alleviation of poverty in poor and developing countries. In countries like ours, agriculture often employs the greatest portion of the population, and it leads to economic development. Zambia, and the region in general has grappled with the challenge of low productivity in agriculture for a long time. In maize, the productivity has marginally increased from 0.9 metric tonne per hectare in 1995 to 2.0 metric tonne per hectare by 2020. This is similar in other crops such as sunflower, groundnuts and other field crops. The crop that has recorded remarkable increase in productivity is soybeans. In 2009, the average national productivity was 0.8mt/ha and as of today, it has improved to 1.5mt/ha. Perhaps we need to ask ourselves as what has led to this great improvement? From my perspective, two main reasons have led to this: good markets (price) and adoption of productive technologies. Let’s expand on this and elaborate.

Since the government banned the exporting of soybean as grain in 2009 as well as the importation of oil, the companies that were involved in importation of cooking oil from the Far East through East Africa had to find ways of continuing in their businesses. The oil that they were importing was coming from palm trees and it was quite cheap compared to the local oil from soybeans. Many companies decided to invest in the local crushing capacities, and we saw new plants established, such as Mt Meru, Emman, ZAMANITA, and a lot more including cottage industries like the ones in Katete and Chipata operated by DWDAs. This increased the crushing capacity from as low as 100,000mt to over 300,000mt within a record time. This increased crushing capacity generated demand for more soybeans. The commercial farmers that used to be the only growers of soybeans could not meet this demand. The increased demand pushed up the grain prices, and this was more encouraging even for small-scale farmers to grow the crop. More land was opened for soybean production as well as more farmers joined the value chain, so were traders and input suppliers. Before this soybean revolution happened, many people used to despise oil from soybeans that it had an odour (‘pungent’) smell; they preferred that from sunflower (a push strategy in action). As more farmers joined, the need to have increased yields were being sought. People, especially those farming around commercial farmers such as Mkushi, Mpongwe and along the line of rail started adopting certain technologies such as the use of certified seed, use of inoculants and herbicides. Suddenly, this started going even in areas that were initially tobacco strong belts such as Eastern Province, Southern Province, and parts of Western Province in Kaoma. As we write this article, some farmers in Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and North Western provinces are growing soybeans. In 2009 only about hundred thousand hectares were under soybean production, but this has grown to about three times. This marketing season, the prices of soybean has been the best ever; K13/kg. This will see more farmers growing soybeans this year and all seed companies will run out of seed by October. So, what has led to this revolution in soybean production?

Just a mere pronouncement by the politicians that no one will be allowed to export soybean as a grain or import any cooking oil. No one can live without cooking oil and people had to find ways of having the commodity. Therefore, it is a known fact that politics plays a major role in improving productivity and improving the profitability of a commodity. The talk that has been going round for so many years about the low commodity prices in maize and unstructured markets could have been sorted out a long time ago. People that are responsible for developing policies to improve the efficiency in the maize value chain have ignored this commodity because it benefits them; they do not have maize farmers at their heart. If we analyse maize farming in Zambia from 2006 to date, it is on the downward trend although they will always talk about bumper harvests that has never been there. How can you talk of bumper harvest by merely harvesting 3.8 million tonnes from a potential of 16 million tonnes? Twenty four percent efficiency; it is unacceptable! Indeed, politics have a great role to play in improving productivity in Zambian agriculture, and for some time, politicians have not been helpful to the industry. We hope this can change because opportunities around us are going without being explored to the fullest.

If you want to learn more about this, get yourself a copy of our book; Agribusiness in Zambia: Untapped Opportunities. You can get a copy online or I can send you a soft copy at a fee of K100 only.

This article was written by Felix Tembo, an Agribusiness Development Consultant. ftembo2001@gmail.com