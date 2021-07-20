It will be suicidal to adopt socialism in Zambia – Kamba

KENNEDY Kamba says it will be suicidal for Zambians to adopt socialism because, according to him, it has failed elsewhere.

Yesterday, The Mast published a lead story where Socialist Party president Fred M’membe said it would be suicidal for the people to vote back PF because they have failed.

“It will be suicidal for Zambians to vote back Mr Edgar Lungu and the PF. A vote for Mr Lungu and the PF will be a vote to finish off whatever little life still remains in this country,” said Dr M’membe. “Why have I come to this conclusion? A few months before the PF came to power in 2011 Zambia was reclassified as a lower middle-income country. For the first three years of the PF’s reign under Mr Michael Sata, they managed to maintain the same economic growth trajectory. However, economic growth, which averaged 6.4 per cent at the time, immediately started a downward spiral when Mr Lungu took over the presidency. From a growth of 7.6 per cent in 2014, for instance, economic growth plummeted to 2.9 per cent in 2015. And has since been deteriorating year-in year-out, reaching to 1.4 per cent in 2019 and negative 4.2 per cent last year.”

Responding to Dr M’membe, Kamba said what would in fact be suicidal is to introduce socialism in the country.

“Zambians cannot risk actually to adopt socialism as a means of governance. This is actually what would be suicidal to do,” he said in a statement. “As the ruling PF, we take comfort in the fact that we have numbers on the ground. The ideologies of the PF have been well espoused, the PF pro-poor manifesto is clear and Zambians love it.”

He argued that socialism had brought more problems than solutions in countries where it is practiced.

“The Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe today is saying it would be suicidal for Zambians to vote for Edgar Lungu. What will [be] suicidal actually is for Zambians to start experimenting leadership with the clueless opposition that is full of rhetoric with a foreign concept as a means of governance,” Kamba charged. “The problem with our opposition including the relatively newly formed Socialist Party headed by Fred M’membe is that they are not facing reality, they are not telling people the truth. They are busy promising ‘heaven on earth’ which they cannot deliver with their weird ideologies that cannot fit in our society. We cannot even afford as a country to get back to socialism as a means of governance because it failed us when our founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda (MHSRIP) tried to implement it. Today as we speak, Venezuela, Cuba and a few socialist countries in the world are really struggling economically, there are issues of food crisis and other essentials.”

Kamba said winning elections was about appealing to the masses, not “flashy headlines”.

“Winning elections is not about putting up flashy headlines in tabloid newspapers and on social media. Winning elections is about appealing to the hearts of the citizenry and showing what you have done for them,” he said. “And this is where we have outdone our friends in the opposition as the PF. President Edgar Lungu is powerful and popular because he has appealed to the lives of many Zambians by delivering development.”

Kamba expressed confidence that the PF would carry the day because it had majority support.

He said President Lungu’s popularity had sent the opposition panicking.

“Ours in the PF has been about addressing real issues that affect Zambians while the opposition has been making political rhetoric statements that will never put food on the table or deliver the social needs of the people. The citizenry has trust in the PF because the leadership of President Edgar Lungu has been tried and tested,” said Kamba. “President Lungu is a focused, humble and disciplined leader whose focus has been to transform Zambia into a prosperous nation. Already he has delivered so much. We know that President Lungu’s popularity has really put the opposition under pressure that they are now panicking to an extent where they think that mere speculations and cheap propaganda will try to help them get the required numbers. The opposition leaders like Fred M’membe are wasting their time by attacking President Lungu. Let them try the next elections because President Lungu has already won the 12 August polls.”