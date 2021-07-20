When will ECZ stop Lungu from campaigning?

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has not been fair to the opposition. We all know that the country is headed for a general election, and it is this same Commission that stopped campaigns in form of public rallies and later on road shows. This was done with a view of supposedly helping to enforce the COVID-19 guidelines.

However, since then, Edgar Lungu, his running mate Professor Nkandu Luo and Vice-President Inonge Wina have been on a campaign trail without any restriction. They have now moved from ‘inspecting developmental projects’ to ‘distributing face masks’. Before last week, Edgar was distributing face masks in Lusaka’s Mtendere and Bauleni markets. And last week, he extended this escapade to Kalulushi on the Copperbelt. If this is not campaigning, then what is it?

It is clear that the government has got established channels of delivering services. The face masks Edgar is purporting to distribute can be dished out by officers from respective ministries such as local government and health – even the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit. And there should have been a safer system of distributing them, rather than having Edgar himself distributing these masks one-by-one to unmasked crowds. These are crowds which have no concern for social distancing. But because it is Edgar and the PF doing this, they all assume that Covid cannot be transmitted among the people flocking to his rallies.

Meanwhile, ECZ officials are looking the other way because it is PF. Edgar is not performing official duties of President of the Republic. He’s engaging in electioneering – seeking votes. He’s on the ballot although illegally so – unconstitutionally. He must be gagged just like the other 15 presidential candidates have been reduced to conduct campaigns virtually. There’s nothing special about Edgar.

Can the ECZ claim to be a fair referee in this election? Certainly not. This conduct is a source of future problems and will not go unchallenged. ECZ has not been fair to the opposition; they have gone to bed with the PF. They cannot deny this because their own inaction on Edgar’s campaigns explain everything.

As we have stated before, the risk that election campaigns could involve not just the spreading of ideas but the COVID-19 virus is real.

The balancing act between public health protection and democratic discussion and contestation is, therefore, an important one. Some adaptation of the electoral process is clearly needed to preserve human life given the known risks. However, freedom of expression is crucial to election campaigning and the ability of ideas and information to flow during the electoral process should be restricted as minimally as possible.

And whatever restrictions are put in they should be applied fairly without partiality. But ECZ has not been a fair umpire. It has been a facilitator for PF re-election!