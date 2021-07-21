Our Christianity must be seen in our deeds – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema has pledged that under his leadership, Zambia shall remain a Christian nation.

In a message, the UPND Alliance presidential candidate said this, however, should not be confined to a declaration or what was enshrined in the Constitution.

“Our Christianity must be seen in our deeds; how we treat one another and our values will be very important. In doing so we will ensure that the department of religious affairs will have an effective function in supporting our churches and communities so that we may live by Christian values. Judge us by our deeds and not our words,” Hichilema, a member of the Seventh Day Adventist, said. “We cannot call ourselves Christians while corruption is rife and while violence, tribalism and political intolerance are being perpetuated every single day.”

Hichilema said “God is love and as true Christians, we shall lead, and we should lead with love and with fear of our God the Almighty.”

Meanwhile, Hichilema said he values teachers, who in their noble calling nurture, educate and mould generations of citizens who go on to become functional members of society.

“It is unjust, it is repressive that these valuable citizens are paid far below what they are worth,” Hichilema said.

He said the UPND Alliance government shall pay teachers what was commensurate with their value.

He said his government would also look into teachers who upgrade their qualifications by adjusting upward their salaries based on their increased levels of responsibility.

“We are also aware of the thousands of unemployed teachers. They will be crucial in our efforts to improve the child to teacher ratio and therefore improve the quality of our education in our country,” said Hichilema. “These will be employed, these will be put in classrooms without any further delay. This is our commitment to the teaching fraternity.”