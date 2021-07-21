SA riots are largely due to high inequalities, says Kashishi

A MUFULIRA based senior citizen says the destruction of property, looting and loss of life in South Africa is largely due to the high inequalities existing in that country.

In a statement yesterday, Pepino Kashishi noted that the intensity of the destruction could only have been sustained by deep seated emotions such as frustrations and anger caused by high inequalities resulting in chronic poverty levels and unemployment of majority South Africans.

He said although what was happening in South Africa was slightly different to Zambia, it is clear that there exist inequalities in society with a tiny minority having everything and the majority citizens having very little or nothing.

“I hope we are all watching the horrific happenings in RSA, the destruction of property, looting and loss of life. The whole sad development in our sister country is largely due to the high inequalities existing in that country although the imprisonment of Jacob Zuma could have been the catalyst, the straw that broke the camel’s back so to say,” Kashishi said. “The situation in our country is little different from that existing south of us. We have high inequalities in our society with a tiny minority having everything and the majority of the people having very little or nothing. We have inequalities in just about anything and everything.”

He further noted that currently even the basic human rights are being taken away from the people.

Kashishi lamented that Zambians are denied even equal access to various political players in the run up to the August 12 elections.

“It is all about the ruling PF and its presidential candidate, the sitting republican President on the country’s broadcasting facility which should remove the words ZN (Zambia and National) from its name and substitute them with other words. Inequalities are a ticking bomb and with the high unemployment levels among the youth, the unbearably high poverty levels within communities, it is just a matter of time before something similar to what is happening in South Africa happens here,” he said. “Authorities should not cheat themselves that because they have adequately armed the state police that would be sufficient to stop this happening. Then we have had situations of people being lied to by their leaders. More money in pockets while the reality is worsening poverty levels.”

He said the biggest failure of the PF

administration has been lack of human capital development.

Kashishi said an example of lack of human capital development is a negated structured empowerment programmes for the youth.

“It has all been reactive, selective, grossly inadequate and haphazard. This has been largely due to the exclusiveness of this administration at the expense of interests and ideas from other stakeholders. This is at variance with the inclusive nature of a functioning democracy where the core value is consensus building among the various interest groups in the nation,” he said. “This has loudly been missing in the last seven years. We need a turnaround, sooner rather than later, from such a selfish and parochial approach to the governance of this country.”

Kashishi said the extent to which some of the political players are going especially for those wanting to retain public office is frightening and does not reflect a genuine desire to serve but rather represents a much more sinister motive.