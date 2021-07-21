Unpacking M&E with Dr Kanyamuna: Zambia tequires a president and ministers who are monitoring and Eevaluation champions

Since Zambia’s independence in 1964, we can perhaps count only a few leaders and leaderships that could be clearly categorised as being ‘champions of monitoring and evaluation (M&E)’ or broadly ‘champions of the results-based management (RBM) approach’. When a country lacks true champions for M&E, such a nation finds itself in a state of confusion and gross misconduct by its leaders and associated partners in the manner public resources and affairs were discharged and accounted for. A country will degenerate to impeccable standards, yet its leaders will still dupe citizens that development and improved wellbeing of the people were being achieved. Without functional M&E and a consistent practice of RBM principles by top political leaders, a country deteriorates into mass poverty and political regimes presiding over such nations transform themselves into dictatorial regimes. In such a scenario, both the citizens and leaders become deceived and no longer know what was working well, what was not working well, and reasons why! However, when you have in place a visionary leadership whose governance echelons are anchored on M&E and RBM, a country would be in ‘light’ and could transform national fortunes from worst to best.

Today, Zambia does not have practical ‘M&E champions’ in the public service—predominantly at political level. We don’t have the type of M&E champions who believe and act on the principles of results-based management. More so, Zambia lacks M&E champions at presidency and cabinet minister level to spur a real results-oriented development agenda for the country. Zambia requires an M&E championship at the highest level of president and cabinet ministers. Particularly in the next government after the 12th August 2021 general elections, Zambia will need, at all cost, a president and cabinet ministers who are practical champions of M&E and RBM. But citizens should not wait to get this kind of leadership after the elections. Instead, people should make it a must to vote in a team of leaders on August 12 that has a philosophy and characteristics of M&E and RBM championship. A team that attaches a high premium on hard work, transparency and accountability in the way they will govern this country. By now, Zambians know which team is better qualified to deliver a solid and measurable development agenda, not one that only (over) feeds citizens with mediocrity and cheap politicking—year-in year-out. We need a team, led by a practically-oriented presidential candidate whose campaign message is bent on hard-work, transparency and accountability in a bid to pursue and attain transformational development results (good quality developmental outputs, outcomes and impacts).

I have to acknowledge that Zambia does have some M&E and RBM champions—but these are few and fragmented across some ministries and other government agencies. These few men and women are genuinely doing their best to introduce a Zambia that is results-focused and delivere to the people the desired results. But alas! These M&E champions are at lower levels in the government structures. Their efforts are always and consistently thwarted by the high level political elites who are in their ‘own world’ of resenting M&E and RBM principles of good governance, transparency and accountability. I know of these selected few M&E champions in government who work hard and mean well for this country. But their frustrations perpetrated by political leaders pushes back the would-be gains from such desired and craved-for efforts. It is for that reason that I believe Zambia needs M&E and RBM championship at the level of presidency and cabinet ministers. When that happens, Zambia will be on the right path towards a results-oriented development agenda where its leaders and people will be engaging on real issues that concern the country’s socio-economic parameters—prospects and challenges.

Zambians must not settle for a lesser president and potential cabinet ministers in the forthcoming general elections— ones who just talk development rhetoric. We had such teams in their majority and abundance in the past. Time to draw a definite dividing line is now by giving ourselves M&E and RBM champions to inspire this country to higher and better standards of living which were trackable and measurable.

To sustain my call for a Zambia with credible M&E championship in the next political regime at the level of presidency and cabinet ministers, ‘Twende Mbele’, an African programme that strives to support African governments in their endeavours to improve their performance, as well as accountability and transparency towards their citizens, by strengthening their M&E systems and practices has shared key lessons on the need for M&E champions in governments. Currently, the programme is implemented only in four countries—Benin, South Africa, Ghana and Uganda. The programme has identified various gaps in countries. To build demand and support for national M&E systems, and ensure their successful implementation, countries need to have high-level political and technical champions for M&E. In addition, a dedicated national institution at presidency, ministry or department level is needed, with the capacity to drive M&E. Experience in all countries therefore shows that strong political will, dedicated technical and financial partners, and wide participation across all spheres of government, as well as donors, advisory and control bodies, and civil society was essential for embedding government-wide M&E.

For instance, a political leadership is needed to take evaluation findings for public and private policies, projects and programmes seriously. A top leadership that is a proven champion in M&E and RBM needs to translate complex evaluation findings into useable information and recommendations, building a portfolio of evidence, a coalition of stakeholders to support it, and ensuring its utilisation. Some evaluations create great changes, others little tremors – but a delay in implementing findings and recommendations does not equate to not using them at all. For evaluations to have meaningful impact, governments must have a serious commitment to facing the failures evaluations may bring to the surface, and to making the improvements suggested. Therefore, when Zambia will be led by a genuine leadership anchored on M&E championship, the country will achieve more developmentally than what we have achieved since independence—within short spaces of time. Such a regime will be free to take best lessons from other countries, adapting lessons from peer governments, and, where appropriate, develop common approaches.

As the country progresses, it will be highly desirable that the next successive governments are M&E champions. The president and cabinet ministers will need to lead this results-based championship crusade. But M&E championship will not come as a heavenly given (miracle). Our leaders will need special investment in capacity building to know how RBM and M&E functions to realise optimised, desired and sustained development results towards poverty reduction and real economic recovery. Aluta Continua for a Zambia with a President and the entire Cabinet being M&E champions to re-engineer the current ruined economy and offer hope to a fast deteriorating citizenry developmentally.

Dr Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm