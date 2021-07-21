We expect 70% victory for PF in Lusaka, says Kamba

LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says his party has been winning elections because they know how to mobilise the grassroots.

Addressing Kafue residents on Sunday, Kamba expressed confidence that Lusaka residents would certainly vote for the ruling party because of the development it has so far delivered.

“As a party, we are confident that we are winning with not less than 70 per cent. Victory is assured in Lusaka for all the candidates for PF because people of Lusaka are going to vote for President Edgar Lungu and all our candidates,” he said. “I can only advise my fellow youths from all political parties to conduct mature, issue based and non-violent campaigns. There are a lot of things to talk about. We, the PF, have delivered in accordance with our manifesto and that is what we promised the people. That is what a government that loves the people does.”

He said anybody willing to work in the party was welcome.

“Ours is performance, tatulolesha pamenso (we don’t look at faces). Those who want to work must be allowed to work because we believe in our slogan of saying winning an election, losing and votes come from the ward. We have been winning elections using this formula of campaigning at ward level and I implore you to use it in this election,” Kamba added. “So, I say let us all go to the wards [and campaign] because that is where the people who vote are, not just talking on social media, no! Ours is to maximise especially on the presidential vote. Let us work on it and make sure that the President maximises and gets nothing less than 50 plus one here in Kafue.”

He appealed to PF members to concentrate more on securing the presidential vote.

Kamba also emphasized on grassroots campaigns, adding that it was a more effective system.

“Even when it comes to inter-party elections, we win because we want grassroots politics. Let us work together without jealous,” said Kamba.