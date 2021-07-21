We’ve leaders engrossed with self-preservation and stealing people’s money – Fr Phiri

CHIPATA Diocese vicar general Fr Dennis Punthambuyo Phiri says those aspiring for political office should be compassionate.

Fr Phiri says it always leaves “me with discomfort and sometimes even upset when I can sense that these leaders whom the general public voted into office keep their focus more on self-preservation rather than on the immediate needs of the people they govern”.

“We have leaders who are still engrossed with the idea of self-preservation over leadership by stealing people’s money in corruption and lying,” he noted.

In his sermon at St Anne’s Cathedral parish, Fr Phiri said leaders should do everything to try and alleviate the suffering of the people.

“This message about being compassionate could not have come at any better time than now when aspirants are busy asking for votes for public office,” he said. “We want compassionate leadership. We want leaders who will be moved with pity and compassion when they see their people suffering. And you standing for political leadership? What type of leadership do you promise the electorate?”

Fr Phiri said people need compassionate leaders who will be moved with pity when they see their people suffering.

“I am also asking those who are and also want to be religious leaders that we are not spared! What type of leaders do we aspire to be or what type of leaders are we? Do we feel pity for the people we administer to, or we want to make money because this work has also become a business lining our pockets at the expense of our poor Christians,” he said?

Fr Phiri said a shepherd is one who knows the balance between self-care and ministry.

“A shepherd who allows the flock to be destroyed and scattered is a useless leader in the eyes of the Lord. The shepherd who just preserves himself or herself is one who just allows the sheep to go wondering and does not take care of them,” he said. “And we know that there are leaders like this in our world today. We have leaders who are still engrossed with the idea of self-preservation over leadership by stealing people’s money in corruption and lying.”

Fr Phiri said he does not feel good when leaders start throwing mud at each other.

“It always leaves me with discomfort and sometimes even upset when I can sense that these leaders whom the general public voted into office keep their focus more on self-preservation rather than on the immediate needs of the people they govern,” he said. “There are people dying out there, there are people being discriminated against, people being bullied but they would want to keep their reputation impeccable rather than doing anything about the many social concerns that needs special care and consideration.”

Fr Phiri said leaders should try to make a balance of who they are and what they need and what they are supposed to do.

“We need not just a shepherd but a good one and there is only one good shepherd, Jesus Christ whom we must all imitate. Let’s allow Jesus Christ to work in us and through us,” urged Fr Phiri. “We are his hands and feet now. We are his mouth and eyes, we are his body. So let’s fulfil our mission after his example as not just a shepherd but a good one.”