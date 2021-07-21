Zambia is now in ruins, says Milupi

UPND-ALLIANCE leaders Charles Milupi and Josephs Akafumba have embarked on a campaign trail of Western and Southern provinces.

Briefly addressing Kaoma residents who mobbed the two leaders on Monday, Milupi said the PF have destroyed the country through corruption and theft.

“The PF has failed to manage this country. There is grand theft and corruption. That is why Hakainde Hichilema wants to come and rectify the problem,” Milupi said. “The PF has destroyed this country. We are now in ruins. If I was to tell you how much they have stolen, you will be shocked. They have plundered the nation’s economy.”

He said the PF had sent the nation into indescribable huge debt.

Milupi, who is co-chair of the UNPD-Alliance, added that Hichilema and the alliance leaders want to rebuild the country.

And Akafumba, in an interview, said the PF leadership was so desperate to an extent of now resorting to try and cheat public workers that they care and are willing to repay their debts using the so-called debt swap technique.

He wondered where the PF had been all “this time to only realise now that public workers are living with huge debts”.

“What civil servants want is a good living wage, not handouts,” Akafumba said.

He said the campaign trail will take the alliance leaders to Mongu, Senanga, Sesheke, Mwandi and into Livingstone to kick start the Southern Province leg.