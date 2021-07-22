If well organised, the poor can defeat the rich in elections – M’membe

IF WELL organised, the poor can defeat the rich in an election as evidenced in Peru, says Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe.

Congratulating newly elected leftist president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, Dr M’membe said the Socialist Party leadership was greatly encouraged by the victory as Zambia also headed for the poll on August 12.

“The election victory of Comrade Castillo, a rural school teacher, gives us a lot of encouragement and confidence as we approach our own elections on August 12, that even the poor, if well organised, can set themselves a political agenda and defeat their rich and better financially resourced right-wing opponents,” he said in a statement yesterday. “The Politburo of the Socialist Party (Zambia) sends its greetings and congratulations to Comrades Pedro Castillo and running mate Dina Boluarte and the entire leadership of the Marxist-Leninist Free Peru Party on their election victory.”

He acknowledged challenges Castillo and his party went through, yet they made it.

Dr M’membe said equally in the face of COVID-19 the new government would succeed.

“We know that the challenges for the Free Peru Party will be many and tough as Congress is collectively dominated by right wing parties.

Fighting Peru’s entrenched corruption under such conditions will certainly not be an easy undertaking,” said Dr M’membe. “Of the country’s nine presidents since 1990, one, Alberto Fujimori – the father of the candidate Keiko, the Free Peru Party has defeated – is in jail, another is fighting extradition from California, a third shot himself to avoid arrest, and four others are under criminal investigation. The Free Peru Party government has to also deal with the Coronavirus. Peru has the world’s highest COVID-19 death rate, and public health experts are warning of an imminent third wave. We wish our comrades in the Free Peru Party all the best.”