ZESCO FC TO SET BASE IN CHIPATA

Zambian champions Zesco United last week started their preseason training ahead of the 2021/22 MTN Super League and CAF champions league.

After securing the ticket to participate in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League, Zesco will next week set up base in Chipata, Eastern Province ahead of the season.

Zesco coach Mumamba Numbais happy that the team will have its training away from Ndola.

“Next week we will set up base in Chipata. This is a good site for our players as they will only have training to focus on. Such places take you away from other disturbances, which is very good for preparations,” he said. ‘’It is crucial to start our pre-season early so that everyone can develop fitness levels at the same time. Now we are focusing on conditioning the boys especially that they were away for two weeks. This schedule will become more intense once we have all the players in camp.”

He explained that the team started their preseason training with local players as the foreign based players were yet to report .

“All the local players have reported for training except for Mwila Phiri who hasn’t yet reported back. We are also waiting for the foreign players who are yet to come despite their two weeks break elapsing,” said Numba.

Last week, Zesco secured the services of Edward Lungu from Kitwe United.

The 19-year-old winger has already joined the team currently preparing for the new season.

Numba expects the young winger to make an impact when the new season starts.