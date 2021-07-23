Kwacha Constituency is safe for Malanji, says Chembo

KWACHA Constituency PF chairman Alex Chembo says party presidential candidate Edgar Lungu will get 55,000 out of 67,000 votes because Joseph Malanji finished campaigns way before 2021.

Responding to fears by some PF members that Malanji’s nationwide campaigns could risk presidential votes in the constituency which is the biggest voting bloc in Kitwe, Chembo said Malanji had never stopped campaigning in the last five years and had put in place a robust campaign mechanism with all structures in wards.

Malanji, who is PF chairman for elections, has been on a nationwide campaign trail and is currently in North Western Province for a 10-day tour as the election date draws near.

“There is no need to worry about Kwacha. There are 67,000 registered voters in Kwacha Constituency and our calculation is that president Lungu will get 55,000. That is our target because honourable Malanji did the campaigns way before the year 2021,” he told The Mast in interview. “He doesn’t have to be here every day because right now our foot soldiers are on the ground in all wards fine-tuning. We have robust mechanism put up by honourable Malanji such that even if he is away on other presidential duties, business, he is being taken care of by all of us and he is always in touch.”

Asked about fears from his fellow party members that the opposition were taking advantage of Malanji’s absence to make serious gains in the area, Chembo dared the opposition to bring the election date forward, saying “there is no opposition in Kwacha”.

“…they are just afraid of honourable Malanji. You saw their vehicle passing and no one was even responding. But if I pass here with my PA system, I won’t be allowed to just pass, they will stop me, flash the symbol and all that. They have nothing to talk about because honourable Malanji did his homework a long time ago,” said Chembo. “He never stopped campaigning and wherever they go, they are finding his name on voters’ lips. It’s hard for them to campaign. So, in the end they have to start talking about him being away. That’s cheap. To start with, he is a national leader for the party and we have a duty to work when he is away on party duties. That’s the job we were elected to do. Let him work, Kwacha is safe and no one should fear anything here.”