PF govt has turned state media into weapons of propaganda against opponents – PeP

SEAN Tembo says the desperation attempts by the PF towards the August 12 general election is worrying.

The Patriots for Economic Progress presidential candidate notes that the PF is using public media institutions to malign political opponents.

“…we have noted with regret the increasing levels of desperation by the ruling Patriotic Front party and its government as we approach the 12th August general elections. These acts of desperation have largely manifested themselves through the use of state media institutions such as ZNBC, Zambia Daily Mail and Times of Zambia to malign political opponents,” he said. “Instead of using these taxpayer-funded institutions to share the visions and manifestos of all political parties who are participating in this year’s general elections, the PF and its government have turned state media into weapons of propaganda that are used to peddle ridicule and hate against political opponents, whilst portraying their own political party and presidential candidate as heaven-sent, despite the catastrophic failure of their just ended term in office.”

Tembo his party’s comments on the issue of gays and lesbians were grossly misrepresented by the Zambia Daily Mail.

“And we have reason to believe that this was a deliberate ploy. At no time did we say that we shall prioritise this issue if elected into office. Our position on this matter is that if elected into office, we shall put this matter to a referendum so that the Zambian people themselves can directly decide whether lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders should be de-criminalised or not,” he said, in a statement. “We wish to make it categorically clear that our approach to the governance of the nation places special emphasis on the fundamental tenets of democracy; particularly the fact that the will of the majority of our citizens must always prevail. Historically, we have seen that Zambia’s presidents have always imposed their personal preferences on the people as opposed to allowing the people themselves to decide what they believe will be good for the nation.”

Tembo said as republican president, his administration would not adopt such an approach. He said he would allow all controversial matters to be decided through a referendum so that the people themselves have a final say.

Tembo said as an individual and based on his deep-rooted Christian values, he is totally against the de-criminalisation of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders.

“However, a democratic nation such as Zambia should never be run on the basis of the personal preferences of a single individual, even if that individual is a Republican President. We are fully aware of the fact that some citizens might be violently opposed to the potential de-criminalisation of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders,” said Tembo. “Their views are greatly respected, hence the proposal to put this matter to a referendum so that the majority of the citizens can decide how to proceed. Whether such a referendum succeeds or fails, the will of the majority will have to be respected because that is what democracy demands. It must be noted that democracy must never be treated like a jacket which you wear in the morning when it’s cold, and take off in the afternoon when it’s hot. Democracy must be a way of life, and putting controversial national matters to a referendum is the democratic way of resolving them. The national agenda must be set through the participation of all citizens. It must not be hijacked by the loudest of our citizens to the exclusion of the silent majority.”