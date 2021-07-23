NICHOLAS Phiri, the Executive Director of Zitukule Consortium, says it is regrettable and unfortunate that President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front have opted to use tribalism and known tribalists as their principal means and tools for voter mobilisation.
He says President Lungu and the PF leadership have yet again failed to take advantage of the recently signed peace agreement among political parties as a last opportunity to foster peaceful co-existence among Zambian citizens and political parties by not only committing to peace but also demonstrate the ability to root out tribalism and tribal sentiments from the Zambian political discourse.
“In fact, in many cases it is the covert and institutional violence that give rise to physical violence. Tribal hate speech and discrimination based on ethnicity is the worst form of violence as it attacks the very essence and value of one’s existence,” notes Nicholas. “We call upon citizens and voters to resist and reject leaders mobilising and pitting us against one another. Tribalism won’t address our current economic and governance mess. We must find solutions to our country collectively as we all belong to one country and we are all Zambians.”
We agree.
The stupidity and ignorance being exhibited by high-ranking PF officials in their electioneering is not only nauseating but retrogressive. It is equally an embarrassment to our nationhood. Had it not been a crunch election, majority Zambians would have done the needful – that adage which states that “When you discover that a leopard really cannot change his spots, probably contemplate an investment in a pair of earplugs!” But it’s better to confront this stupidity now instead of allowing the vice to grow fully-fledged as an anthem! Indeed it’s better to confront the enemy’s sword without fear than to lie in bed while suffering a thousand deaths!
We can do better.
As Fr Dennis Phiri, the Chipata Diocese vicar general, put it, “It always leaves me with discomfort and sometimes even upset when I can sense that these leaders whom the general public voted into office keep their focus more on self-preservation rather than on the immediate needs of the people they govern. There are people dying out there, there are people being discriminated against, people being bullied, but they would want to keep their reputation impeccable rather than doing anything about the many social concerns that need special care and consideration.”
And Barack Obama was clearer by stating that, “Africa is not the crude caricature of a continent at perpetual war. But if we are honest, for far too many Africans, conflict is a part of life, as constant as the sun. There are wars over land and wars over resources. And it is still far too easy for those without conscience to manipulate whole communities into fighting among faiths and tribes. These conflicts are a millstone around Africa’s neck. Now, we all have many identities — of tribe and ethnicity; of religion and nationality. But defining oneself in opposition to someone who belongs to a different tribe, or who worships a different prophet, has no place in the 21st century. Africa’s diversity should be a source of strength, not a cause for division. We are all God’s children. We all share common aspirations – to live in peace and security; to access education and opportunity; to love our families and our communities and our faith. That is our common humanity. That is why we must stand up to inhumanity in our midst. It is never justified – never justifiable to target innocents in the name of ideology.”
So, Edgar and his useful idiots in PF should find a better message than the tribal mantra. Let them explain their manifesto, why they have run down the economy in just over six years, and how they expect to fix it – if at all they any solution left in their bag of lies!
The tribal nonsense they continue to peddle will not give them more votes. Certainly, it won’t resuscitate our tanked economy.
To the contrary, it is taking away more votes from them as more people get annoyed with it.
