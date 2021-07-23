Saturnia asset value rises to K3bn

SATURNIA Regna Pension Fund has seen its asset value increase from K2.36 billion in 2019 to K3.1 billion last year.

The 27 per cent rise emanates from the company’s increase in investment in its diversified portfolio, with the national treasury being one of the biggest beneficiaries.

According to Saturnia’s annual financial statement for the year ended 2020, the pension fund saw a 27 per cent increase in assets during the year, with total assets closing at K3.01 billion.

This is against the 2019 financial year report which saw the company’s asset value close at K2.36 billion.

Governments around the world issue Treasury bonds to raise short-term and medium-term finance to fund national expenditure and help manage economic variables.

The scheme has invested over K400 million of those assets, equivalent to 13.7 per cent of its portfolio, in local government securities.

This is about one and half times the investment in the previous year.

Saturnia secretary Bryson Hamanzuka said the increased investment in government securities demonstrated not only the fund’s faith in the local economy but also its commitment to playing a key role in the country’s development.

“A key element of effective economic transformation is consistent and significant investment in the local economy. One such way to invest in the local economy is through government securities, which pumps resources directly into the national treasury,” he said. “This has become even more important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had an adverse impact on the Zambian economy. One of the first steps on the road to recovery ought to be replenishing the national coffers by investing in asset classes such as government securities.”

Hamanzuka said responsible investing was a core value that had long underpinned the company’s investment philosophy.

Saturnia’s investment managers and administrators include African Life Financial Services Limited (Aflife) and Benefits Consulting Services Limited (BenCon).

“We see this explanation of the breakdown of the fund’s investment as part of the journey to creating more transparency and visibility to help investors make more informed choices,” said Kamanzuka.

Saturnia remains the largest private multi-employer pension fund in Zambia and the most diversified fund with about K3 billion invested in equites listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange, government securities, real estate, corporate bonds, loans, fixed-term deposits and offshore equites.

The diversified portfolio helps ensure sustainable returns over the long term.

The funds invested on behalf of members help grow returns in order to pay member pensioners and cover the future retirement benefits of contributing members.

Last year, the fund paid out K288 million in pensions to retirees.

Membership comprises 195 corporate entities and 34,527 individual members.

Corporate membership covers every economic sector of the country including agricultural, mining, financial, quasi-government, transport, manufacturing, fishing, construction and retail.