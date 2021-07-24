Even with unfair treatment that HH is receiving, he will still emerge victorious – Andrew

UPND deputy national chairperson Andrew Banda says it is unfair to hold party leader Hakainde Hichilema captive in Lusaka whilst the PF and President Edgar Lungu are busy campaigning.

During a briefing in Chipata on Wednesday, Andrew said it was unfortunate that the UPND was even denied airspace to travel.

“It is very unfair to our party that our president is held captive in Lusaka, he can’t go around. We apply for airspace, they deny us. I live near Chipata airport, this morning, a chopper flew over my place, I think it is gone to Vubwi or these places where they are interested. When our party applies for permit or clearance for our choppers, the authorities deny us. Every week, there is a chopper flying here, where is the ruling party getting authority to fly? You cannot fly an aircraft in this country without authority from Zambia Air Force and civil aviation,” he said.

Andrew said even with unfair treatment that Hichilema was receiving, he would still emerge victorious in next month’s elections.

“Our president is threatened with arrests all the time, they are not allowing him to go for road shows, but it doesn’t matter! What has happened in this country is that people want change and the PF are doing that because the most feared politician in this country today is Hakainde Hichilema. They know that if he goes out there, last week he just went out there to distribute masks, you saw what happened in Chongwe, they even wanted to arrest him for that, meanwhile President Lungu, a few days ago was doing the same,” he said.

Andrew said UPND was on the ground.

“We know what is going on. The people of Zambia are resolved that they want these people to go and they can’t wait for 12th August to cast their vote. Rigging or no rigging, kuyabebele,” he said.

And Andrew said it was unfortunate that Chishimba Kambwili had continued with his tribal campaigns and hate speech.

“ECZ had suspended Kambwili and he was pardoned but he has continued with his tribal campaigns. We are aware that there is a group of three that is destined to come to Eastern Province to come and de-campaign Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND that they must not vote for a Tonga. So, we are appealing to the people not to listen to people that are evil, that do not mean well for this country. We have clearly stated that not all Bembas are tribalists but it’s just a small clique that is desperate to remain in power,” he said.

Andrew said Zambians have intermarried adding that there was no need for people to be tribal.

“Tribalism, hate speech are crimes by law and those that engage inn such things should be arrested. The President has kept quiet which means he is part of the conspiracy, as simple as that,” he said.

Speaking when he featured on Breeze FM last Saturday, Kambwili in reference to Hichilema said the UPND was created for nothing but just serving one individual who had ended up misleading the entire Southern Province that it was only right to vote for people who come from there.

Andrew also said it was a big blow to UPND to lose two parliamentary candidates in less than one month.

Kasenengwa UPND candidate Titus Miti died on 26 June while Kaumbwe candidate Bornface Khondowe on 20 July 2021.

The ECZ conducted fresh nominations in Kasenengwa and the UPND fielded Beauty Undi-Phiri while most political parties retained their candidates that filed nominations together with the late Miti.

“It is a blow on us, in fact, Kasenengwa and Kaumbwe were among the seats that we were banking on as UPND, but we have no control over this, only God knows. It is a big loss, our party is going through a lot. The arrest of Tayali on the Copperbelt and our council chairperson candidate for Sinda has also been detained for violence. When the PF get involved in violence like they do it every day, no one arrests them but for us, just a small thing, we get arrested. This is something that Zambians must get rid of, just imagine the PF after 12 August if they come back, there will be no Zambia left,” said Andrew.