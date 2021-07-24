Govt interference making Zambia miss out on copper price windfall, says expert

[By John Chola]

A LEADING provider of independent economic and political research on Africa, NKC African Economics says Zambia is missing out on the potential windfall from current copper price which has hit a record high of US $10,000 per metric tonne.

According to the Bank of America, copper prices could reach as high as $20,000 per metric tonne by 2025 amid the widening supply and demand deficits.

In response to a press query, NKC African Economics notes that interference in the copper sector, especially by the State, has led to Zambia failing to maximise her benefits from the high global prices of the commodity.

NKC African Economics’ political and economic analyst, Zaynab Mohamed observes that the continuous borrowing in recent years by the Zambian government had made the country’s debt unsustainable, and led to the default on the Eurobond payment last November.

“On economic policy, too, the administration of President Edgar Lungu has not had a great run. Its interference in the copper sector (seizing assets and intimidating foreign investors) have made a big dent in the sector,” he said.

Mohamed noted that the effects could now be clearly seen just by looking at the gross domestic product (GDP) growth which fell from 4.8 per cent in 2014 to only 1.5 per cent in 2019.

And further on the political front, NKC African Economics noted that since President Lungu came into office in 2015, his administration has increasingly tended towards authoritarianism and nationalism.

“This makes many fear that there will be interference even in the elections, in the President’s favour,” Mohamed added.

NKC African Economics, an Oxford economics company, has forecast Zambia’s GDP growth of only 0.7 per cent this year and 1.2 per cent next year.

Meanwhile, the Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) believes that government’s recent 100 per cent acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) places Zambia to benefit from higher copper prices, particularly when one considers that copper is a significant source of foreign exchange.

PMRC executive director Bernadette Deka Zulu said the government had continued to strive towards attaining fiscal and debt sustainability in order to restore economic growth.

Deka added that the government’s effective implementation of the measures aimed at restoring fiscal and debt sustainability were crucial to ensuring economic stabilisation and growth.

“Its commitment is evidenced by the strategies outlined in the Economic Recovery Programme, which when implemented holistically will spur growth and set Zambia on a path of economic recovery,” she said.

The PMRC encouraged the government to continue pursuing avenues that were aimed at restoring the economy.

Deka said those avenues included debt restructuring, adopting cost efficient measures of doing business and considering the formulation of a medium-term policy that would put the country back on a trajectory to achieving fiscal consolidation.