How Facebook is helping to protect the 2021 elections in Zambia

[By Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa (Head of Public Policy Southern Africa)]

On July 22, 2021, Facebook outlined the steps we are taking to help protect the integrity of Zambia’s general elections on our platforms. Working hard to prevent abuse on its services, Facebook continues to make unprecedented investments in helping to prevent election interference, fighting misinformation and voter interference, increasing transparency in political advertising and supporting digital literacy and civic engagement.

Here’s what you need to know about the steps Facebook is taking ahead of the 2021 election in Zambia:

Combating Misinformation

Facebook is committed to fighting the spread of misinformation on our platforms. We know that people want to see accurate information on Facebook and Instagram – and so do we. We remove content that violates our Community Standards, which protect people’s safety and security on our platforms. This includes removing harmful misinformation that could lead to imminent violence or physical harm, such as misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. We also remove misinformation that could prevent people from voting, such as false news related to the dates, location, time, and voting methods. For false claims that don’t violate our Community Standards, we rely on our over 80 independent fact-checking organisations around the world, including AFP in Zambia, to review and rate the accuracy of such content. When these fact-checkers rate a piece of content as false, Facebook significantly reduces the content’s distribution in News Feed so that fewer people see it. We notify people who try to share the content – or previously shared it – that the information is false, and we apply a warning label that links to the fact-checkers article disproving the claim.

Keeping People Safe

Keeping people on Facebook and Instagram safe is always our top priority. This is especially important during elections, when highly charged campaigns can lead to violence and harassment. Facebook has a global set of Community Standards, which set out what is and isn’t allowed on the platform, this includes strict rules on inciting violence, hate speech, voter suppression, and harassment. If someone shares something that you think violates these rules, Facebook wants to hear about it through its reporting tools, which will then be reviewed – if it goes against our rules, Facebook will remove it. Since 2016 Facebook has also tripled the size of the teams working on safety and security to more than 35,000 people, hiring more systems engineers, security experts and content reviewers, including native language speakers including Swahili, Zulu, Somali, Oromo and Hausa.

Addressing Virality

Facebook has made fundamental changes to its products to address virality, and reduce the spread of content including misinformation that can amplify and exacerbate violence and conflict. On WhatsApp there are ‘forwarded’ and ‘forwarded many times’ labels to give people context when they receive a message that has been shared multiple times. We’ve also introduced limits so you can only forward a message to five chats at once. Messages labeled as ‘forwarded many times’ can only be forwarded to one chat. This has resulted in a 70 per cent reduction in these types of messages on WhatsApp. These forward limits have been introduced to Messenger too, so messages can only be forwarded to five people or groups at a time. Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content that has the potential to cause real world harm. We encourage all users to check the facts online before sharing messages that have been forwarded to them, and we encourage people to engage directly with trusted and official sources for important information.

Making Political Ads More Transparent

Facebook believes political discussion and debate should be transparent to every voter, and over the past few years has introduced tools that provide more information about political ads on Facebook and Instagram. Since launching the Political Ads Transparency tool in 2019, Facebook has expanded this to cover a number of countries across Sub-Saharan Africa including in Zambia since 29 June 2021. Facebook runs additional checks to ensure compliance with policies, and every political ad is labelled with a “Paid for by” disclaimer so users can see who paid for them. Facebook also stores all political ads in our Ads Library so that everyone can see what ads are running, who saw the ads and how much was spent. These changes mean that political advertising on Facebook and Instagram is now more transparent than other forms of election campaigning such as billboards, newspaper ads, direct mail, leaflets, or targeted emails.

Promoting Civic Engagement

Helping to build informed and civically engaged communities is central to Facebook’s work around elections. For example, in Zambia Facebook has engaged in conversations with civic stakeholders such as the electoral commission and civil society organisations. Focusing on how Facebook can be a positive tool for civic engagement and the steps they can take to stay safe whilst using the platform. Facebook will be conducting virtual trainings on Political Ads Enforcement and civic engagement with political parties in Zambia. Focused on promoting civic engagement, Facebook will also be launching Election Day reminders at the top of Facebook’s News Feed to encourage people to vote, and Security Megaphones to remind page admins of political groups to further secure their accounts using Two-Factor Authentication.

Boosting Digital Literacy and Helping People Identify False News

Facebook wants to make sure people know how to spot false news and the actions to take. Last year, Facebook launched a campaign focused on providing educational tips on how to spot false news like ‘Three Questions To Help Stamp Out False News.’ The campaigns were available in local languages and ran across local radio and on Facebook. Ahead of the elections, Facebook will also run an on platform Facebook campaign and radio education ads focused on hate speech and false news, that explain how it’s defined and actions people can take.

Partnerships with NGOs and Civil Society

Facebook continues to engage with Civil Society Organisations in Zambia and has created dedicated programmes and partnerships focused on better understanding our Community Standards, the challenges on the platform and how they are tackled.