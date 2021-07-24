One must have extra courage to campaign for Lungu in Mongu – Akafumba

[By Edwin Mbulo in Mongu]

MONGU marketeers say they are sick and tired of the President Edgar Lungu who they described as ‘a man that has made us wallow poverty.’

In an interview after they mobbed NDC interim president Josephs Akafumba on Thursday, the traders mainly women pleaded with Akafumba not to forget them when the UPND-Alliance takes over power on August 12.

“Don’t forget us when bo HH (Hakainde Hichilema) becomes President, hape waswanela kuba President (he actually suites to be President). Lukatezi ni bo Lungu ni party yabona PF. (We are tired of President Edgar Lungu and his PF party),” one marketeer said as others cheered her on screaming abazwe (let them go) referring to the PF.

And Akafumba, after visiting Kashumba market and distributing face masks, said the PF had subjected Zambians to slow motion suicide.

He said anyone chanting PF and President Edgar Lungu slogans in Western Province should be ashamed because he or she is an accomplice to poverty, corruption and bad state of roads in the area.

“What we have seen during the brief visitation at Kashumba market is a true reflection of what the PF has reduced the people to. There’s terribly high levels of poverty. It’s disturbing and one must must have extra courage to come here and campaign for President Lungu,” he said. “They have wrecked the economy and are now distributing 12kg bags of mealie meal to impoverished people. Imagine people buying a cup of mealie meal at K2 and they say it sells better and most people buy it to cook… It is shameful for anyone sober to say President Lungu is a good leader. The honourable thing to do for the PF and President Lungu in general is to admit that he has failed and there nothing wrong in admitting failure.”

Akafumba said there was no way a head of state can be proud of the high levels of poverty in Western Province as if it was by design.

He said in the next few days Zambians should be voting the PF out.

“The PF has has brought high levels of poverty and disease. It is shameful for one to wear a PF regalia. It makes them accomplices of poverty, bad state of roads in Western Province and the total decay of governance systems,” said Akafumba.

On Tuesday, Mongu Central Police officer-in-charge Edgar Nkowane had warned Akafumba against visiting any market to distribute face masks.