Opposition lacks mechanism to win elections, observes Moyo

[By Ben Mbangu in Pemba]

CHIEF Moyo of Pemba district in Southern Province says unless a miracle happens before August 12, the opposition will not unseat PF because it lacks a proper mechanism to win elections.

Speaking when Southern Province PF vice-presidential campaign manager Kebby Mbewe paid a courtesy call on him, Moyo wondered what mechanism the opposition would use to win elections as they looked disorganised.

“If there is no miracle happening before August 12 then President Edgar Lungu will win because the opposition lacks a proper mechanism to win elections. From the difference of representation in parliament one can tell that PF will still win because how will the opposition jump this gap?” he asked. “I’m still stuck with the mechanism the opposition will use to win elections. Otherwise my hope and trust is that PF will still win unless something miraculous happens of which again is not likely.”

Moyo also predicted that the PF would this time record improved results in Southern Province compared to what they got in the previous elections.

“Majority people here now despite not being happy with PF but this year they have accepted it and there will be more votes from here,” said Moyo.

And Mbewe said it was not a mistake for chiefs to support President Lungu because they were mandated to work with the government of the day.

“We cannot do all what the chiefdom wants because development is gradual. The country is big, so people must appreciate no matter how little government does for them,” said Mbewe. “So, your royal highness, President Lungu is asking for your support and your people in the August general elections so that he can continue meeting your needs as a chiefdom.”