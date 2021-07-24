Sifile says a hate speech free Zambia is possible

A HATE speech free Zambia is possible, says Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) executive director Vusumuzi Sifile.

Launching the iVerify Zambia Fact Checking and Response Mechanism, Sifile said misinformation, disinformation and hate speech were a pandemic on their own.

“They are a scourge which is causing untold destruction. We must all play our part to stop them. Countering misinformation, disinformation and hate speech requires a well-organised, collective approach. No one organisation or entity can effectively tackle this vice. We must work together, and we must do so now,” he said. “That is why in partnership with UNDP through support of the various cooperating partners here present, we have come up with the iVerify Zambia Fact Checking and Response Mechanism.”

Sifile said Panos and the iVerify Zambia mechanism believe in the power of collective multi-stakeholder interventions.

“We are highly indebted to the European Union, France, Germany, Ireland, Sweden, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the United States Agency for International Development who are supporting this intervention through the UNDP’s Democracy Strengthening in Zambia (DSZ) project and the and the European Commission-UNDP Joint Task Force on Electoral Assistance (JTF). Your support will go a long way in helping to identify and mitigate misinformation, disinformation and hate speech in Zambia,” he said. “We are not just checking facts but we are facilitating responses by relevant actors. At all stages of the fact checking process, we engage with the relevant entities not only to verify content but to also take the necessary remedial actions.”

Sifile said this includes clarifying or disputing claims and taking remedial or corrective actions by the different stakeholders.

He said responses to the misinformation, disinformation and hate speech machinery were running 24/7.

“It never sleeps, and we should always be alert. Even right now, while we are gathered here, misinformation, disinformation and hate speech is taking place somewhere. We do not need rocket science for us to see that hate speech is a trigger of violent conflict. I am sure each one of us here knows examples of serious conflicts that happened as a result of hate speech,” Sifile said. “I am also sure each one of us has at some point been a victim of misinformation, disinformation or hate speech. None of us is immune to it. Anytime, anywhere, the purveyors of misinformation disinformation and hate speech can pounce on anyone.”

He said at the centre of work as the iVerify Zambia Fact Checking mechanism was the effort to pre-bunk misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

“We are attempting to identify the major players and their approaches, and addressing them before they even churn out the misinformation and hate speech. I know that sounds too ambitious. It is. But our ambition is not unfounded,” he said. “We are confident in the willingness and capacity of the various stakeholders, including state and non-state actors, to work together and address this vice. Together we are an unstoppable force for good.”

Quoting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Sifile said, “’Hate speech is in itself an attack on tolerance, inclusion, diversity and the very essence of our human rights norms and principles. More broadly, it undermines social cohesion, erodes shared values, and can lay the foundation for violence, setting back the cause of peace, stability, sustainable development and the fulfillment of human rights for all’.”

“The UN Strategy and Plan of Action on hate Speech describes hate speech as ‘any kind of communication in speech, writing or behaviour, that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words, based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, colour, descent, gender or other identity factor. This is often rooted in, and generates intolerance and hatred and, in certain contexts, can be demeaning and divisive’,” he noted.

He said hate speech had the potential to trigger all kinds of undesirable situations.

“We have to stop it. We must do so now,” he said.

Sifile appealed to all the stakeholders to make a personal commitment to fight misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

He said overcoming misinformation, disinformation and hate speech begins with each person.

He said every individual had the potential of being a super spreader of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

“But if we choose to do so, we can be super preventers. Just one reckless statement, just one forwarded rumour can turn a whole community upside down. Just one forward. One. This therefore places a need for each one of us to make a personal commitment to never forward any content that we have not verified, content that we are not sure about. If you cannot resist the urge to forward, please forward to the iVerify Zambia tipline, and our vibrant team of fact checkers will do their thing,” he said.

Sifile said misinformation, disinformation and hate speech were all rooted in distorting or manipulating the information environment.

Sifile said any manipulation of the information environment had the potential to raise alarm and trigger conflict, corrupt good morals and promote corruption, stifle good journalism especially when media practitioners allow themselves to be messengers or conduits for misinformation.

“In an election season as we are in, any manipulation of the information environment can cause inaction, non-responsiveness or apathy. We do not want that. It can threaten public safety and cause a breach of peace. We do not want that. Manipulation of the information environment can lead to reduced trust in institutions, including those managing the election, and the media,” said Sifile. “The end result of all this is compromised or undermined integrity of the democratic process. We can all clearly see that this issue requires our collective and urgent action. The iVerify Zambia fact checking and response mechanism is our way of getting everyone to work together to take this monster head on. We can do it. Let us do it. But as we go about our work, our activities, whatever we are up to, let us be on the lookout, and be ready and willing to be a part of the solution to this global challenge. A hate speech free Zambia is possible. It begins with you and me. Today.”